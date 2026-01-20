Heights Schools Foundation

Hosted by

Heights Schools Foundation

About this event

Heights 100 : Centennial Gala

Cleveland Heights

OH, USA

Individual Gala Admission
$250

Your ticket includes full access to the Heights 100 Centennial Gala experience, featuring:

  • Gold carpet entry & premium photo moments
  • Cocktail reception & formal dining
  • Live entertainment and curated ambiance
  • Reserved seating for the program
  • Access to the alumni honors ceremony
  • Participation in the live fundraising experience
  • A commemorative keepsake

This is an evening for alumni, community leaders, patrons, and supporters who want to celebrate Heights in a meaningful, elevated way.


Black & Gold Formal Wear Suggested


VIP Admission
$500

Priority entry, Priority seating during the program, and access to VIP Reception.

Add a donation for Heights Schools Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!