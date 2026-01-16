Heights Schools Foundation

Heights Schools Foundation

Heights 100 : Centennial Kickoff

Cleveland Heights

OH, USA

General Admission (GA) Pre-Sale Price
$20

Join the celebration with full access to the Heights 100 Kickoff experience. Enjoy live music, DJs, food trucks, alumni vendors, family activities, and more—all while supporting the $1,000,000 fundraising goal.

VIP- Pre-Sale Price
$50

Upgrade your Heights 100 experience. VIP includes access to exclusive VIP areas, premium bar service, catered food, one drink ticket. Skip lines. Lounge in style. Celebrate big.

Family Fun Pack- Pre-Sale Price
$55

Includes 2 GA + 2 Student Tickets
Bring the whole crew! This bundle is designed for families who want to celebrate together—at a discounted rate.


Enjoy all general admission access plus family-friendly activities, games, and the Kids Zone.


Best value for families. Limited availability.


Senior Citizens- ages 65+ & Military
$10

Available to seniors and active or retired military members with valid ID.


Student Admission
$10

Perfect for middle school, high school, and college students who want to experience the energy of Heights 100 without breaking the bank. Includes full access to the Kickoff celebration, live performances, games, activations, and the Kids & Student Zones.


Valid student ID required at entry.

Private Tent Rental – Small (10 x 10)
$500

Includes 4 GA tickets | Limited availability
Create your own home base for the night. Perfect for families, alumni groups, and organizations who want a private gathering spot.

Deadline to place order: Friday, May 29, 2026

10X10 TENT RENTAL INCLUDES:

  • 6 ft. Rectangular Table with Tabletop Cover
  • 8 Chairs
  • 4 General Admission Tickets
  • DETAILS:
  • Early access for 4 people to decorate
  • Can bring your own battery operated lights and outdoor folding chairs/blankets and signage
  • No outside food, drink or coolers
Private Tent Rental – Large
$1,000

$1,000 | Includes 6 GA tickets | Limited availability
Premium private tent experience with enhanced space, prime placement, and group recognition opportunities.

Deadline to place order: Friday, May 29, 2026

15 X 15 TENT RENTAL INCLUDES:

  • 2 High Top Tables with Tabletop Cover
  • 60 inch Round Table with Tabletop Cover
  • 10 Chairs
  • 6 General Admission Tickets
    DETAILS:
  • Early access for 4 people to decorate
  • Can bring your own battery operated lights, outdoor folding chairs/blankets and signage
  • No outside food, drink or coolers
