Heights 100 : Centennial Kickoff

Join the celebration with full access to the Heights 100 Kickoff experience. Enjoy live music, DJs, food trucks, alumni vendors, family activities, and more—all while supporting the $1,000,000 fundraising goal.
Upgrade your Heights 100 experience. VIP includes access to exclusive VIP areas, premium bar service, catered food, one drink ticket. Skip lines. Lounge in style. Celebrate big.
Includes 2 GA + 2 Student Tickets
Bring the whole crew! This bundle is designed for families who want to celebrate together—at a discounted rate.
Enjoy all general admission access plus family-friendly activities, games, and the Kids Zone.
Best value for families. Limited availability.
Available to seniors and active or retired military members with valid ID.
Perfect for middle school, high school, and college students who want to experience the energy of Heights 100 without breaking the bank. Includes full access to the Kickoff celebration, live performances, games, activations, and the Kids & Student Zones.
Valid student ID required at entry.
Includes 4 GA tickets | Limited availability
Create your own home base for the night. Perfect for families, alumni groups, and organizations who want a private gathering spot.
Deadline to place order: Friday, May 29, 2026
10X10 TENT RENTAL INCLUDES:
$1,000 | Includes 6 GA tickets | Limited availability
Premium private tent experience with enhanced space, prime placement, and group recognition opportunities.
Deadline to place order: Friday, May 29, 2026
15 X 15 TENT RENTAL INCLUDES:
