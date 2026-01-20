Heights Schools Foundation

Heights 100 : Taste of Heights

Cleveland Heights

OH, USA

Student Admission + 5 Taste Tickets
$10

For current students with valid ID. This entry-level ticket gives students access to the full festival plus five taste tickets to sample from participating vendors.


Perfect for young foodies ready to explore, discover, and experience the culture of the Heights—one bite at a time.

General Admission (GA) + 5 Taste Tickets
$25

Your GA ticket unlocks the full Taste of Heights experience—live music, community vibes, family fun, and five taste tickets to sample your way through the festival.


From savory to sweet, classic to creative, this is your passport to the best bites in the Heights.

VIP Admission + 15 Taste Tickets
$50

Upgrade your festival day with VIP access. Enjoy premium tasting areas, exclusive vendor specials, featured demos, alcohol access (21+), and comfortable lounge-style seating.


Skip the lines. Sip something special. Taste like a true inside

Family Fun Pack + 25 Taste Tickets
$60

Includes 2 GA + 2 Student Tickets


Built for families who love to explore together. This bundle lets you mix, match, and share flavors while enjoying live entertainment, kid-friendly activities, and interactive experiences across campus.


More food. More fun. More memories.


Best value for families. Limited availability.


Father’s Day Special: Dad Lounge Access
Free

In honor of Father’s Day, all dads receive a FREE upgrade to the VIP Dad Lounge


Our way of saying thank you.

The Dad Lounge includes:

  • 💈 Complimentary haircuts & grooming
  • 🥃 Cigar lounge vibes
  • 🛋️ Relaxed, shaded seating
  • 🎶 Curated music & chill atmosphere



Taste Tickets
$2

Want more bites? No problem.

Additional taste tickets are available on-site and for pre-order.

  • $2 per ticket

Use taste tickets to sample menu items from participating vendors and build your own tasting journey.

Senior Citizens & Military
$10

A special rate for those who have given so much to our community.


Our heartfelt thank-you for your service.


Valid ID required.


Add a donation for Heights Schools Foundation

$

