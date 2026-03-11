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Silent Auction for HeightsNext Mutual Aid Craft Fair

SQUIDDIES!!! item
SQUIDDIES!!!
$15

Starting bid

A local TEEN honorary feral crafter donated these to support their community! They're a freshman at CHHS who's been crocheting for 2 years.


Show the love for this wonderful youth and start a bidding war to support our vulnerable neighbors.


Crochet tiny Squiddies pair, in CoHi colors, blue and gold.

Prince Revolution Cross Stitch item
Prince Revolution Cross Stitch
$50

Starting bid

Prince called it! The revolution started here!


This cross stitch was made right here in CoHi.


Silver tone frame included. Work measures 5x7"


Estimated value: $75

Stained Glass MN State Flag item
Stained Glass MN State Flag
$100

Starting bid

Original stained glass work by local CoHi artist, FlowNorthGlass.


Size: 18.5”x11.25”


Materials: Glass, lead base solder, zinc framing, wax polish.


$300 value


Compass Mug item
Compass Mug item
Compass Mug item
Compass Mug
$100

Starting bid

Handcrafted compass themed wooden mug, leather and chainmail handle. All custom made by a local CoHi artist.


Sycamore, outer finish tung oil, inner finish food safe resin.


Handwash only, cold or hot beverages up to 160F.


Dimensions: 6.5" tall, 4" diameter


$350 value

Rebel Loon Light item
Rebel Loon Light item
Rebel Loon Light
$100

Starting bid

One of a kind Rebel Loon light fixture. Light up the room with your rebel energy!


3D Print designed and assembled right here in CoHi. Wall plug in, super bright! Ready to light up any space.


Size: 12x12X2.25"

Materials: PLA filament, internal LED lights


Estimated value: $200

Colorwork Crochet Bag item
Colorwork Crochet Bag
$100

Starting bid

Crocheted bag crafted right here in CoHi!


Materials: 100% Merino Wool, limited edition hand-dyed colors from an independent dyer in North Carolina


Size: 9 1/4" tall, 9 3/4" wide, handles extend about 5" above the bag opening

Sparkling Crocheted T-Shirt item
Sparkling Crocheted T-Shirt item
Sparkling Crocheted T-Shirt
$75

Starting bid

Sparkling crocheted t-shirt.

Size: Women's XL (36" bust, 18" length)

Merino wool, Nylon, Stellina.

Care Instructions: Hand wash cold, dry flat.

Scrapbooking Basket item
Scrapbooking Basket item
Scrapbooking Basket item
Scrapbooking Basket
$30

Starting bid

Gift basket with assorted scrapbooking paper, page decorations, washi tape and other supplies.

Custom Artwork item
Custom Artwork item
Custom Artwork item
Custom Artwork
$50

Starting bid

Original art piece by Loosing Courtney, a local CoHi artist. Winner gets a consult and an original piece of art! Valued up to $500.

Swappable Cover Earrings (Red Shelf) item
Swappable Cover Earrings (Red Shelf)
$25

Starting bid

Swappable Cover Earrings (The Melly) by local CoHi crafter Adorable Wearables.


Cute little book earrings that include additional accessories: crates, book covers, and a red shelf with friends.


Stainless Steel Posts, and 3d printed plastic (PLA).


Shelf just over 3 inches tall

Swappable Cover Earrings (Green Shelf) item
Swappable Cover Earrings (Green Shelf)
$25

Starting bid

Swappable Cover Earrings (The Melly) by local CoHi crafter Adorable Wearables.


Cute little book earrings that include additional accessories: crates, book covers, and a green shelf with friends.


Stainless Steel Posts, and 3d printed plastic (PLA).


Shelf just over 3 inches tall

Loon Portrait item
Loon Portrait
$25

Starting bid

A local disabled artist painted this loon portrait to channel the love they have for CoHi and the inclusiveness they have experienced in our CoHi resistance movement.


8x8" canvas, watercolor and acrylic paints

Custom Knit Wool Hat item
Custom Knit Wool Hat
$70

Starting bid

Want a cozy one-of-a-kind hat? A local CoHi fiber artist can knit it for you! You can choose the pattern and colors.


Estimated value $100-$175



Custom Knit Wool Mittens item
Custom Knit Wool Mittens
$120

Starting bid

Want cozy one-of-a-kind mittens? A local CoHi fiber artist can knit them for you! You can choose the pattern and colors.


Estimated value $160-$300


Norwegian Resistance Hat - MN Version! item
Norwegian Resistance Hat - MN Version!
$30

Starting bid

The viral Norwegian red resistance hat has gone Minnesotan!


Hand knit with love and a healthy dose of F*** ICE by a local CoHi crafter.


Made with 100% superwash wool.

Framed Drummer - ICE OUT HEROES item
Framed Drummer - ICE OUT HEROES
$50

Starting bid

ICE OUT HEROES! Photography Series


Print name: Drummer


13x19 photographic print on archival photo paper and glass framed.

Tamale Making Class item
Tamale Making Class
$80

Starting bid

Learn how to make tamales from a local CoHi community member. Invite your friends to join in!


Ingredients and special equipment provided. Just choose your flavors and have some fun in your own kitchen learning a new skill!


$125 value

Ceramic Star Bowl item
Ceramic Star Bowl
$30

Starting bid

Handmade ceramic star shaped bowl. Made right here in CoHi.

size: 9 inches

estimated value: $50

Alpine Stitch Baby Blanket Set item
Alpine Stitch Baby Blanket Set
$50

Starting bid

Two soft and cozy baby blankets. Lovingly crocheted by a CoHi community member.

Yellow - 34x34"

Multi-Color - 32x40"


Acrylic yarn, alpine stitch.

Felt Busy Book item
Felt Busy Book item
Felt Busy Book item
Felt Busy Book
$75

Starting bid

"How to Love Your Neighbor Minnesota Style"


A gentle, interactive way for children to see how their community supports one another.


See the ways we help during the seasons and ways we helped in the last few months. Keep an eye out for CoHi references!


8 pages, felted and sewn right here in CoHi.

Hand Knit Wool Scarf item
Hand Knit Wool Scarf
$45

Starting bid

Wool scarf, hand knit, multicolor variegated yarn.

Rebel Loon Cross Stitch item
Rebel Loon Cross Stitch
$25

Starting bid

Framed Rebel Loon cross stitch


5.5x5.5"



Granny Square Afghan item
Granny Square Afghan
$75

Starting bid

Washable acrylic yarn, approximately 4'x4'

“Red Alert” Coaster Set item
“Red Alert” Coaster Set item
“Red Alert” Coaster Set item
“Red Alert” Coaster Set
$30

Starting bid

“Red Alert” CoHi Strong Coaster Set


4 coasters with individual custom designs & nesting bowl for storage


Sewn rope & fabric, thread painted highlights.


Custom designed by a local CoHi fabric artisan.

Dragon Scales Cowl item
Dragon Scales Cowl item
Dragon Scales Cowl
$75

Starting bid

A golden ombre, hand knit and beaded cowl. Dragon scales, to protect and defend you! This was sent to us from a Chicago knit artist and friend!


Magnetic clasp. Merino wool, cashmere, silk blend yarn.

Hand wash only, air dry.

Small Rainbow Wings Cowl item
Small Rainbow Wings Cowl item
Small Rainbow Wings Cowl
$60

Starting bid

This beautiful cowl flew here from Chicago from a fiber artist friend of CoHi.


Merino wool and nylon blend yarn.


Handwash, air dry flat and pin down to re-block feather details.

Blue Green Curl Shawl item
Blue Green Curl Shawl item
Blue Green Curl Shawl
$75

Starting bid

Triangular curl shawl in blue to green ombre in acrylic and cotton blend yarn. Another addition from our Chicago fiber artist friend.


Machine wash gentle, air dry flat.

Laser Loon Light item
Laser Loon Light
$75

Starting bid

Local 3D printer made this for our event! Plug it in to light up the laser beams of resistance!


8x8x1.5"


USB C cable OR 4 AA batteries to power it up.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!