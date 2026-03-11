Silent Auction for HeightsNext Mutual Aid Craft Fair

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About this event
Starting bid
A local TEEN honorary feral crafter donated these to support their community! They're a freshman at CHHS who's been crocheting for 2 years.
Show the love for this wonderful youth and start a bidding war to support our vulnerable neighbors.
Crochet tiny Squiddies pair, in CoHi colors, blue and gold.
Starting bid
Prince called it! The revolution started here!
This cross stitch was made right here in CoHi.
Silver tone frame included. Work measures 5x7"
Estimated value: $75
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Original stained glass work by local CoHi artist, FlowNorthGlass.
Size: 18.5”x11.25”
Materials: Glass, lead base solder, zinc framing, wax polish.
$300 value
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Handcrafted compass themed wooden mug, leather and chainmail handle. All custom made by a local CoHi artist.
Sycamore, outer finish tung oil, inner finish food safe resin.
Handwash only, cold or hot beverages up to 160F.
Dimensions: 6.5" tall, 4" diameter
$350 value
Starting bid
One of a kind Rebel Loon light fixture. Light up the room with your rebel energy!
3D Print designed and assembled right here in CoHi. Wall plug in, super bright! Ready to light up any space.
Size: 12x12X2.25"
Materials: PLA filament, internal LED lights
Estimated value: $200
Starting bid
Crocheted bag crafted right here in CoHi!
Materials: 100% Merino Wool, limited edition hand-dyed colors from an independent dyer in North Carolina
Size: 9 1/4" tall, 9 3/4" wide, handles extend about 5" above the bag opening
Starting bid
Sparkling crocheted t-shirt.
Size: Women's XL (36" bust, 18" length)
Merino wool, Nylon, Stellina.
Care Instructions: Hand wash cold, dry flat.
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Gift basket with assorted scrapbooking paper, page decorations, washi tape and other supplies.
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Original art piece by Loosing Courtney, a local CoHi artist. Winner gets a consult and an original piece of art! Valued up to $500.
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Swappable Cover Earrings (The Melly) by local CoHi crafter Adorable Wearables.
Cute little book earrings that include additional accessories: crates, book covers, and a red shelf with friends.
Stainless Steel Posts, and 3d printed plastic (PLA).
Shelf just over 3 inches tall
Starting bid
Swappable Cover Earrings (The Melly) by local CoHi crafter Adorable Wearables.
Cute little book earrings that include additional accessories: crates, book covers, and a green shelf with friends.
Stainless Steel Posts, and 3d printed plastic (PLA).
Shelf just over 3 inches tall
Starting bid
A local disabled artist painted this loon portrait to channel the love they have for CoHi and the inclusiveness they have experienced in our CoHi resistance movement.
8x8" canvas, watercolor and acrylic paints
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Want a cozy one-of-a-kind hat? A local CoHi fiber artist can knit it for you! You can choose the pattern and colors.
Estimated value $100-$175
Starting bid
Want cozy one-of-a-kind mittens? A local CoHi fiber artist can knit them for you! You can choose the pattern and colors.
Estimated value $160-$300
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The viral Norwegian red resistance hat has gone Minnesotan!
Hand knit with love and a healthy dose of F*** ICE by a local CoHi crafter.
Made with 100% superwash wool.
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ICE OUT HEROES! Photography Series
Print name: Drummer
13x19 photographic print on archival photo paper and glass framed.
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Learn how to make tamales from a local CoHi community member. Invite your friends to join in!
Ingredients and special equipment provided. Just choose your flavors and have some fun in your own kitchen learning a new skill!
$125 value
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Handmade ceramic star shaped bowl. Made right here in CoHi.
size: 9 inches
estimated value: $50
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Two soft and cozy baby blankets. Lovingly crocheted by a CoHi community member.
Yellow - 34x34"
Multi-Color - 32x40"
Acrylic yarn, alpine stitch.
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"How to Love Your Neighbor Minnesota Style"
A gentle, interactive way for children to see how their community supports one another.
See the ways we help during the seasons and ways we helped in the last few months. Keep an eye out for CoHi references!
8 pages, felted and sewn right here in CoHi.
Starting bid
Wool scarf, hand knit, multicolor variegated yarn.
Starting bid
Framed Rebel Loon cross stitch
5.5x5.5"
Starting bid
Washable acrylic yarn, approximately 4'x4'
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“Red Alert” CoHi Strong Coaster Set
4 coasters with individual custom designs & nesting bowl for storage
Sewn rope & fabric, thread painted highlights.
Custom designed by a local CoHi fabric artisan.
Starting bid
A golden ombre, hand knit and beaded cowl. Dragon scales, to protect and defend you! This was sent to us from a Chicago knit artist and friend!
Magnetic clasp. Merino wool, cashmere, silk blend yarn.
Hand wash only, air dry.
Starting bid
This beautiful cowl flew here from Chicago from a fiber artist friend of CoHi.
Merino wool and nylon blend yarn.
Handwash, air dry flat and pin down to re-block feather details.
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Triangular curl shawl in blue to green ombre in acrylic and cotton blend yarn. Another addition from our Chicago fiber artist friend.
Machine wash gentle, air dry flat.
Starting bid
Local 3D printer made this for our event! Plug it in to light up the laser beams of resistance!
8x8x1.5"
USB C cable OR 4 AA batteries to power it up.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!