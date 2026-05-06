Heim Middle School PTSA Auction

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Play 1-on-1 basketball with Mr. Buffomante at a mutually agreed upon date in the gym
Starting bid
Start your day with your preferred coffee drink brought to you at school by Ms. Rojas
Starting bid
Enjoy lunch in the courtyard with your lunch group, supervised by Ms. Rojas
(Open to 8th Grade Students Only)
Starting bid
Rob Gronkowski autographed Patriots jersey (in navy)
Donated by the Gronkowski family
Starting bid
Handmade by Mr. Heim: Customized cornhole boards for the theme of your choosing!
Starting bid
Pizza lunch with Mr. Buffomante and a friend group
(5 students total)
Starting bid
Start your day with your preferred coffee drink brought to you at school by Ms. Bacher
Starting bid
Does your student have what it takes to get a Victory Royale with the Tech Coach? The winner and two friends will join Mr. LoBianco for a 60-minute Fortnite session!
We’ll hop into a private squad, tackle quests, and go for the win. Whether we’re building or just "default dancing" our way to victory, it’s guaranteed to be the most talked-about afternoon of the year.
This event will take place remotely, winner must have their own device and Fortnite account.
Starting bid
One winning student may invite up to 3 friends and join Mrs. Johnson for a special Breakfast Club during Heim Time.
The group will pre-select their breakfast and drink orders, enjoy music of their choice, and spend a relaxed morning hanging out before the school day gets fully underway.
Starting bid
Mrs. Devaney will bring the supplies, you bring three friends!
Starting bid
The winning student will make the first pick for Relax & Recharge Day. Please note this is only for FIFTH GRADE STUDENTS.
Starting bid
The winning student will make the first pick for Relax & Recharge Day. Please note this is only for SIXTH GRADE STUDENTS.
Starting bid
The winning student will make the first pick for Relax & Recharge Day. Please note this is only for SEVENTH GRADE STUDENTS.
Starting bid
The winning student will make the first pick for Relax & Recharge Day. Please note this is only for EIGTH GRADE STUDENTS.
Starting bid
Lunch outside in the courtyard with a friend group
(5 students total - Open to 5th Grade Students Only)
Starting bid
Lunch outside in the courtyard with a friend group
(5 students total - Open to 6th Grade Students Only)
Starting bid
Lunch outside in the courtyard with a friend group
(5 students total - Open to 7th Grade Students Only)
Starting bid
Lunch outside in the courtyard with a friend group
(5 students total - Open to 8th Grade Students Only)
Starting bid
Six front row seats reserved 8th Grade Moving Up
PLEASE NOTE: THIS IS NOT 6 ADDITIONAL TICKETS, RATHER YOUR TICKETS WILL BE UPGRADED TO THE FRONT ROW
Starting bid
Six front row seats reserved 8th Grade Moving Up
PLEASE NOTE: THIS IS NOT 6 ADDITIONAL TICKETS, RATHER YOUR TICKETS WILL BE UPGRADED TO THE FRONT ROW
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!