Heim Middle School PTSA Auction

Does your student have what it takes to get a Victory Royale with the Tech Coach? The winner and two friends will join Mr. LoBianco for a 60-minute Fortnite session!





We’ll hop into a private squad, tackle quests, and go for the win. Whether we’re building or just "default dancing" our way to victory, it’s guaranteed to be the most talked-about afternoon of the year.



This event will take place remotely, winner must have their own device and Fortnite account.