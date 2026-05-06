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Heim Middle School PTSA

About this event

Sales closed

Heim Middle School PTSA Auction

Pick-up location

175 Heim Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221, USA

Basketball with Buff item
Basketball with Buff
$15

Starting bid

Play 1-on-1 basketball with Mr. Buffomante at a mutually agreed upon date in the gym

Coffee from Ms. Rojas item
Coffee from Ms. Rojas
$10

Starting bid

Start your day with your preferred coffee drink brought to you at school by Ms. Rojas

Dine Outside! item
Dine Outside!
$15

Starting bid

Enjoy lunch in the courtyard with your lunch group, supervised by Ms. Rojas

(Open to 8th Grade Students Only)

Signed Gronk Jersey item
Signed Gronk Jersey
$35

Starting bid

Rob Gronkowski autographed Patriots jersey (in navy)


Donated by the Gronkowski family

Custom Cornhole Boards item
Custom Cornhole Boards
$35

Starting bid

Handmade by Mr. Heim: Customized cornhole boards for the theme of your choosing!

Pizza with the Principal item
Pizza with the Principal
$15

Starting bid

Pizza lunch with Mr. Buffomante and a friend group


(5 students total)

Coffee from Ms. Bacher item
Coffee from Ms. Bacher
$10

Starting bid

Start your day with your preferred coffee drink brought to you at school by Ms. Bacher

Play Fortnite with Mr. LoBianco item
Play Fortnite with Mr. LoBianco
$15

Starting bid

Does your student have what it takes to get a Victory Royale with the Tech Coach? The winner and two friends will join Mr. LoBianco for a 60-minute Fortnite session!


We’ll hop into a private squad, tackle quests, and go for the win. Whether we’re building or just "default dancing" our way to victory, it’s guaranteed to be the most talked-about afternoon of the year.

This event will take place remotely, winner must have their own device and Fortnite account.

Breakfast Club with the Assistant Principal item
Breakfast Club with the Assistant Principal
$15

Starting bid

One winning student may invite up to 3 friends and join Mrs. Johnson for a special Breakfast Club during Heim Time.


The group will pre-select their breakfast and drink orders, enjoy music of their choice, and spend a relaxed morning hanging out before the school day gets fully underway.

Make Slime in the Library! item
Make Slime in the Library!
$15

Starting bid

Mrs. Devaney will bring the supplies, you bring three friends!

*5TH GRADE* First Pick for Relax & Recharge Day item
*5TH GRADE* First Pick for Relax & Recharge Day
$15

Starting bid

The winning student will make the first pick for Relax & Recharge Day. Please note this is only for FIFTH GRADE STUDENTS.

*6TH GRADE* First Pick for Relax & Recharge Day item
*6TH GRADE* First Pick for Relax & Recharge Day
$15

Starting bid

The winning student will make the first pick for Relax & Recharge Day. Please note this is only for SIXTH GRADE STUDENTS.

*7TH GRADE* First Pick for Relax & Recharge Day item
*7TH GRADE* First Pick for Relax & Recharge Day
$15

Starting bid

The winning student will make the first pick for Relax & Recharge Day. Please note this is only for SEVENTH GRADE STUDENTS.

*8TH GRADE* First Pick for Relax & Recharge Day item
*8TH GRADE* First Pick for Relax & Recharge Day
$15

Starting bid

The winning student will make the first pick for Relax & Recharge Day. Please note this is only for EIGTH GRADE STUDENTS.

*5TH GRADE* Lunch in the Courtyard item
*5TH GRADE* Lunch in the Courtyard
$15

Starting bid

Lunch outside in the courtyard with a friend group


(5 students total - Open to 5th Grade Students Only)

*6TH GRADE* Lunch in the Courtyard item
*6TH GRADE* Lunch in the Courtyard
$15

Starting bid

Lunch outside in the courtyard with a friend group


(5 students total - Open to 6th Grade Students Only)

*7TH GRADE* Lunch in the Courtyard item
*7TH GRADE* Lunch in the Courtyard
$15

Starting bid

Lunch outside in the courtyard with a friend group


(5 students total - Open to 7th Grade Students Only)

*8TH GRADE* Lunch in the Courtyard item
*8TH GRADE* Lunch in the Courtyard
$15

Starting bid

Lunch outside in the courtyard with a friend group


(5 students total - Open to 8th Grade Students Only)

VIP Seats at 8th Grade Moving Up item
VIP Seats at 8th Grade Moving Up
$35

Starting bid

Six front row seats reserved 8th Grade Moving Up


PLEASE NOTE: THIS IS NOT 6 ADDITIONAL TICKETS, RATHER YOUR TICKETS WILL BE UPGRADED TO THE FRONT ROW

VIP Seats at 8th Grade Moving Up item
VIP Seats at 8th Grade Moving Up
$35

Starting bid

Six front row seats reserved 8th Grade Moving Up


PLEASE NOTE: THIS IS NOT 6 ADDITIONAL TICKETS, RATHER YOUR TICKETS WILL BE UPGRADED TO THE FRONT ROW

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!