About this event
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Held in Grounding
Equine-Assisted Healing & Sound Bath
📅 Sunday, March 22, 2026
⏰ 2:00–4:30 PM (arrive by 1:45 PM)
📍 Silverado Canyon, CA (exact address shared with ticket holders)
Hands-on time with horses + sound healing + refreshments
Bring a yoga mat & dress comfortable
Limited spots available 🤍
Part of the Held series — gentle gatherings rooted in presence, care, and connection.
$
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