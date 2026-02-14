Light Of Grief

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Light Of Grief

About this event

Held in Grounding

Silverado Canyon

California 92676, USA

Held in Grounding — Equine Healing Experience Ticket
$98

10 left!

Held in Grounding

Equine-Assisted Healing & Sound Bath


📅 Sunday, March 22, 2026

2:00–4:30 PM (arrive by 1:45 PM)

📍 Silverado Canyon, CA (exact address shared with ticket holders)


Hands-on time with horses + sound healing + refreshments

Bring a yoga mat & dress comfortable


Limited spots available 🤍


Part of the Held series — gentle gatherings rooted in presence, care, and connection.

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