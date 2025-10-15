Offered by

Helena Chamber of Commerce 2026 Membership

⭐ Helena Star
$25

Valid until February 26, 2027

Perfect for individuals who want to support community events and stay connected.

Benefits:

  • Volunteer opportunities at Chamber events
  • Name listed as a Helena Chamber supporter on social media and event programs
❤️ Helena Heart
$100

Valid until February 26, 2027

Ideal for businesses or households at the heart of Helena’s community.

Benefits:

  • Welcome post and quarterly social media spotlight
  • Logo featured on flyers for events you sponsor
  • Recognition at Chamber events
  • “Helena Heart Member” yard sign
  • Option to participate in vendor or promotional booths at Chamber events
🌾 Helena Harvester
$100

Valid until February 26, 2027

Designed for families and individuals helping Helena grow strong through agriculture.

Benefits:

  • Recognition as a Helena Harvester on Chamber materials and social media
  • “Proud Helena Harvester — Growing Our Community” yard sign
  • Family spotlight during harvest season or “Farmer Fridays” on Facebook
Community Sponsor 🏆
$250

Valid until February 26, 2027

Includes your choice of Helena Heart or Helena Harvester membership with benefits above.

In addition to:

  • Sponsor 2 Chamber events
  • Logo on flyers
  • 2 social media promotions


Cornerstone Sponsor 🏆
$350

Valid until February 26, 2027

Includes your choice of Helena Heart or Helena Harvester membership with benefits above.

In addition to:

  • Sponsor 4 Chamber events
  • Logos on flyers
  • 4 social media promotions
  • Event recognition
Legacy Sponsor 🏆
$500

No expiration

Includes your choice of Helena Heart or Helena Harvester membership with benefits above.

In addition to:

  • Sponsor all 6 Chamber events
  • All of the above benefits
  • Banner display at events
  • Featured post on social media
