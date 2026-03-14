Helena History Trip

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This is for just the Montana State Capitol building tour.
This ticket for any accompanying adult to the Montana state capital building tour
This ticket type is for each participating the governor‘s mansion tour
This ticket is for any accompanying adult to the mansion tour
This ticket type is for any participating child attending the Montana Homeland tour
This ticket type is for any accompanying adult attending the Montana Homeland tour
This ticket type is for any participating child attending the tour of the CM Russell art museum
This ticket type is for any accompanying adult joining the self guided tour of the CM Russell art gallery
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