Zootown Homeschooling Community

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Zootown Homeschooling Community

About this event

Helena History Trip

Helena

MT, USA

Montana State Capital Tour/Participating child
Free

This is for just the Montana State Capitol building tour.

Montana State capital tour/accompanying adult
Free

This ticket for any accompanying adult to the Montana state capital building tour

Original governor’s mansion tour/participating child
Free

This ticket type is for each participating the governor‘s mansion tour

Governor’s mansion tour/accompanying adult
Free

This ticket is for any accompanying adult to the mansion tour

Montana Homeland Historical Museum tour/ participating child
Free

This ticket type is for any participating child attending the Montana Homeland tour

Montana Homeland Historical Museum tour/accompanying adult
Free

This ticket type is for any accompanying adult attending the Montana Homeland tour

CM Russell art gallery self guided tour/ participating child
Free

This ticket type is for any participating child attending the tour of the CM Russell art museum

CM Russell art gallery self-guided tour/accompanying adult
Free

This ticket type is for any accompanying adult joining the self guided tour of the CM Russell art gallery

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