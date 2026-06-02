Helena Chamber of Commerce

Hosted by

Helena Chamber of Commerce

About this event

Helena Town Wide Garage 2026

Add your Garage Sale to the Helena Map!
$5
Helena Town-Wide Garage Sale Saturday, June 14 List your garage sale for just $5 and be included on the official map! All listed locations will receive tickets to hand out to shoppers. When customers bring those tickets to the Scotty’s Treats Celebration, they’ll be entered into hourly gift card drawings during the event! Don’t miss out—join the fun and boost your sale!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!