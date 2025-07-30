Offered by

Helfrich Park PTSA 2025-26 Membership/Tshirt Sales

White Membership Level
$15

Valid for one year

Individual Membership

PTSA Discount Card to local restaurant/stores

Blue Membership Level
$45

Valid for one year

Up to 3 memberships, within the same household, PTSA discount card, 1 entry in HP Gift Basket Raffle

Black Membership Level
$100

Valid for one year

Up to 3 memberships, within the same household, PTSA discount card, 2 entries in HP Gift Basket Raffle, Facebook Shoutout

PUMA Membership Level
$300

Valid for one year

Up to 3 memberships, within the same household, PTSA discount card, 2 entries in HP Gift Basket Raffle, FB Shoutout and Name displayed on Banner for 2025-26 school year

Tshirt Sales
$12

No expiration

