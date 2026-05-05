Helfrich Park PTSA 2026-27 Membership

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About the memberships
Valid until July 30
Individual Membership
PTSA Discount Card to local restaurant/stores, 1 entry in HP Gift Basket Raffle at Back to School Night, Valid Aug 1, 2026-July 31, 2027
Valid until July 30
Up to 3 memberships, within the same household, PTSA discount card, 1 entry per member in HP Gift Basket Raffle at Back to School Night, Valid Aug 1, 2026-July 31, 2027
Valid until July 30
Up to 3 memberships, within the same household, PTSA discount card, 1 entry per member in HP Gift Basket Raffle at Back to School Night, Facebook Shoutout, Valid Aug 1, 2026-July 31, 2027
Valid until July 30
Up to 3 memberships, within the same household, PTSA discount card, 1 entry per member in HP Gift Basket Raffle at Back to School Night, FB Shoutout and Name displayed on Banner for 2025-26 school year Valid Aug 1, 2026-July 31, 2027
$
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