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helfrich park

About the memberships

Helfrich Park PTSA 2026-27 Membership

White Membership Level
$15

Valid until July 30

Individual Membership

PTSA Discount Card to local restaurant/stores, 1 entry in HP Gift Basket Raffle at Back to School Night, Valid Aug 1, 2026-July 31, 2027

Blue Membership Level
$45

Valid until July 30

Up to 3 memberships, within the same household, PTSA discount card, 1 entry per member in HP Gift Basket Raffle at Back to School Night, Valid Aug 1, 2026-July 31, 2027

Black Membership Level
$100

Valid until July 30

Up to 3 memberships, within the same household, PTSA discount card, 1 entry per member in HP Gift Basket Raffle at Back to School Night, Facebook Shoutout, Valid Aug 1, 2026-July 31, 2027

PUMA Membership Level
$300

Valid until July 30

Up to 3 memberships, within the same household, PTSA discount card, 1 entry per member in HP Gift Basket Raffle at Back to School Night, FB Shoutout and Name displayed on Banner for 2025-26 school year Valid Aug 1, 2026-July 31, 2027

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