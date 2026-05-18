St. Basil the Great GOC Hellenic Education Program

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St. Basil the Great GOC Hellenic Education Program

About this event

Hellenic Education Program 2026-2027 Registrations

1100 Eldridge Pkwy

Houston, TX 77077, USA

Language Program yearly tuition item
Language Program yearly tuition
$780

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From Pre-K to 12th Grade & Adult Learners



Our comprehensive Greek Language Program serves students from Pre-K (starting at age 3) through 12th grade, offering a dynamic and culturally rich curriculum designed to promote fluency, literacy, and a love for Greek heritage.



Class Schedule

Saturdays:

We operate in two shifts of 1 hour and 50 minutes each:


  • Shift 1: 9:45 AM – 11:40 AM
  • Shift 2 (Ellinomatheia Classes): 11:45 AM – 1: PM



Weekdays & Sundays (after Liturgy):

Evening, private, and online classes for teens and adults available upon request.



Curriculum Highlights

  • Greek language instruction from beginner to fluent
  • Structured preparation for Ellinomatheia Certification (Levels A1–C2)
  • Immersive readings including:
    • Aesop’s Fables
    • Greek Mythology
    • Modern and Classical Greek Literature
  • Based on level, enrichment through:
    • Follow-up activities
    • Role-playing
    • Project-based learning
    • Text analysis


Certification Path


Our curriculum aligns with the Ellinomatheia language certification framework, offering structured preparation for:


  • A1 (Beginner)
  • A2 – B1 – B2 (Intermediate levels)
  • C1 – C2 (Advanced & Proficient levels)


Language Program tuition with stewarship/family discount item
Language Program tuition with stewarship/family discount
$750

10 left!

Same as program description above.

Kid Dance Club tuition per semester item
Kid Dance Club tuition per semester
$380

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Learning traditional Greek dances from around Greece. Starting at the age of 7.

Kid Dance Club tuition with stewardship/family discount item
Kid Dance Club tuition with stewardship/family discount
$360

10 left!

Same as club description above.

Little Dance & STEAM-Cooking Club tuition/semester item
Little Dance & STEAM-Cooking Club tuition/semester item
Little Dance & STEAM-Cooking Club tuition/semester
$400

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Dance (30 minutes weekly) & STEM/Cooking Sessions (40 minutes, alternating weekly)


Dance

Leaning traditional Greek dances from different region. Starting at age 4.

STEAM (Ages 4–7)

Science • Technology • Engineering • Arts & Crafts • Math


Hands-on and fun! Our STEAM sessions engage young learners with exciting experiments and creative projects that spark curiosity and build essential skills.

Children expand their Greek vocabulary, practice following directions, and strengthen fine motor skills—all through play and exploration.


Materials included in the price.


Cooking Club (4-7)

In this hands-on culinary experience, students work together to prepare classic recipes using fresh, wholesome ingredients.

They expand their culinary vocabulary, explore the basics of healthy nutrition, and build confidence through teamwork and shared learning in the kitchen.

Little Dance & STEAM/Cooking Club discounted/semeter item
Little Dance & STEAM/Cooking Club discounted/semeter item
Little Dance & STEAM/Cooking Club discounted/semeter
$380

10 left!

Same as club description above.

Discount applies to for families with multiple enrollments and/or St. Basil stewards.

Adult Language Program tuition per semester item
Adult Language Program tuition per semester
$450

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Beginners, pre-intermediate, intermediate, upper-intermediate and advanced levels offered during Saturday mornings, weekday evenings and/or online.

Adult Program tuition with stewrdship/family discount item
Adult Program tuition with stewrdship/family discount
$400

10 left!

Same as program description above.

Adult Dance Club tuition per semester item
Adult Dance Club tuition per semester
$250

10 left!

Learning traditional Greek dances from around Greece.

Adult Dance Club tuition with stewardship/family discount item
Adult Dance Club tuition with stewardship/family discount
$230

10 left!

Same as club description above.

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