Hellenic Education Program 2026-2027 Registrations

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About this event
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From Pre-K to 12th Grade & Adult Learners
Our comprehensive Greek Language Program serves students from Pre-K (starting at age 3) through 12th grade, offering a dynamic and culturally rich curriculum designed to promote fluency, literacy, and a love for Greek heritage.
Saturdays:
We operate in two shifts of 1 hour and 50 minutes each:
Weekdays & Sundays (after Liturgy):
Evening, private, and online classes for teens and adults available upon request.
Certification Path
Our curriculum aligns with the Ellinomatheia language certification framework, offering structured preparation for:
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Same as program description above.
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Learning traditional Greek dances from around Greece. Starting at the age of 7.
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Same as club description above.
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Dance (30 minutes weekly) & STEM/Cooking Sessions (40 minutes, alternating weekly)
Dance
Leaning traditional Greek dances from different region. Starting at age 4.
Science • Technology • Engineering • Arts & Crafts • Math
Hands-on and fun! Our STEAM sessions engage young learners with exciting experiments and creative projects that spark curiosity and build essential skills.
Children expand their Greek vocabulary, practice following directions, and strengthen fine motor skills—all through play and exploration.
Materials included in the price.
Cooking Club (4-7)
In this hands-on culinary experience, students work together to prepare classic recipes using fresh, wholesome ingredients.
They expand their culinary vocabulary, explore the basics of healthy nutrition, and build confidence through teamwork and shared learning in the kitchen.
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Same as club description above.
Discount applies to for families with multiple enrollments and/or St. Basil stewards.
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Beginners, pre-intermediate, intermediate, upper-intermediate and advanced levels offered during Saturday mornings, weekday evenings and/or online.
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Same as program description above.
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Learning traditional Greek dances from around Greece.
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Same as club description above.
$
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