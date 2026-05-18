Hellenic Education Program 2026-2027 Registrations

Dance (30 minutes weekly) & STEM/Cooking Sessions (40 minutes, alternating weekly)





Dance

Leaning traditional Greek dances from different region. Starting at age 4.

STEAM (Ages 4–7)

Science • Technology • Engineering • Arts & Crafts • Math





Hands-on and fun! Our STEAM sessions engage young learners with exciting experiments and creative projects that spark curiosity and build essential skills.

Children expand their Greek vocabulary, practice following directions, and strengthen fine motor skills—all through play and exploration.





Materials included in the price.





Cooking Club (4-7)

In this hands-on culinary experience, students work together to prepare classic recipes using fresh, wholesome ingredients.

They expand their culinary vocabulary, explore the basics of healthy nutrition, and build confidence through teamwork and shared learning in the kitchen.