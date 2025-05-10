Hello Beautiful Outreach Ministries Daughter Registration Fee Payment

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About the memberships
No expiration
Returning daughters $35 - If you have not participated for 2 seasons, your payment will reflect as a "New Daughter". Your fee will be the higher rate.
No expiration
2 Daughters - If you have not participated for 2 seasons, your payment will reflect as a "New Daughter". Your fee will be the higher rate.
No expiration
3 Returning Daughters - If you have not participated for 2 seasons, your payment will reflect as a "New Daughter". Your fee will be the higher rate.
No expiration
No expiration
No expiration
$
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