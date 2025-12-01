Hello Friends - Early Learning

Hello Friends Giving Tuesday Raffle Fundraiser

437 New Paltz Rd

Highland, NY 12528, USA

Buff City Soap Laundry Day Set
$4

($35 Value)

Includes:

  • Laundry Soap with wooden scoop
  • Wool Dryer balls


Pop's Place Gift Basket
$4

($80 Value)

Includes:

  • $50 Gift Certificate to Pop's Place (Can be redeemed for private event catering or at the food truck)
  • Mug set
  • Candy cane and marshmallow jar
  • Throw blanket
  • Cocoa stir spoons
  • Hot cocoa mix
  • Candle
Kiki's Candles Gift Set
$4

($70 Value)

Includes:

  • $25 Gift Card
  • 2 Candles
  • Lotion
  • Scent Oil
  • Decorative Jar
Quincy's Candy Shop
$4

($57 Value)

Includes:

  • $25 Gift Card
  • Gummy Candy Snackle Box
  • Tote Bag
Bad Seed Cider Gift Card
$4

$25 Bad Seed Cider Gift Card

Can be redeemed at the Bad Seed Cider Taproom in Highland, NY

Locust Grove Brewing Gift Certificate
$4

$25 Gift Certificate to Locust Grove Brewing

Can be redeemed at Locust Grove in Milton, NY

Hazel Rose Baking Company Gift Card
$4

$25 Gift Card to Hazel Rose Baking Company

Can be redeemed for a custom order, or at the bakery in Marlboro, NY

Rhinebeck Aerodrome Air Show Tickets
$4

($140 Value)

Includes:

  • 4 Adult or Youth Tickets to the Aerodrome Air Show in Rhinebeck, NY
Book Lovers Basket
$4

($40 Value)

Includes:


  • Glass Tea Cup and Infuser
  • Tea Tray
  • Jane Austen Mystery - novel
  • My True Love Gave to Me - novel
  • English Breakfast tea
Tea Party Basket
$4

($60 Value)

Includes:


  • Harney & Sons Teacup Set
  • 2 Harney & Sons Teas
  • 2 Tea Towels
  • Decorative Note Cards
  • Cake Plate with Server
  • 3 Books
Caraway Tea Gift Basket
$4

($70 Value)

Includes:

Holiday Cranberry Punch Loose Tea

Candy Cane Peppermint Loose Tea

3 Tea Diffusers


Caraway Tea (Highland, NY)

