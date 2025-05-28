HELLO SUMMER! (End of Year Event for All Students & Family)

CHARGE IS PER ADULT FOR PRE-REGISTER (or $10 at the door). Each admission ticket includes a hotdog/beverage(juice or water)/chips & access to the activities, games, foam party, and bounce houses
KID ADMISSION
$10
CHARGE IS PER CHILD FOR PRE-REGISTER (or $15 at the door). Each admission includes a hotdog/beverage(juice or water)/chips & access to the activities, games, foam party, and bounce houses***THIS IS NOT A DROP OFF EVENT. CHILDREN under 16 years old MUST BE ACCOMPANIED BY A PAYING ADULT)***
Child age 2 and UNDER
Free
Children age 2 years and UNDER are admitted at no charge. Please note that they may not be able to utilize the inflatable activities, and must not be left unsupervised.
