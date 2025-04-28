Alpha School, Inc (Cornerstone Learning Community)

Hosted by

Alpha School, Inc (Cornerstone Learning Community)

About this event

2025 Hello Summer Skate Night

2563 Capital Cir NE

Tallahassee, FL 32308, USA

Skate World Admission
$13
Grants entry to the event with access to one activity, skating or playground. The option to add an activity for $6.00 is available upon arrival. *ALL TICKETS MUST BE PICKED-UP AT CORNERSTONE PRIOR TO THE EVENT*
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