2025 Hello Summer Skate Night

Grants entry to the event with access to one activity, skating or playground. The option to add an activity for $6.00 is available upon arrival. *ALL TICKETS MUST BE PICKED-UP AT CORNERSTONE PRIOR TO THE EVENT*
Grants entry to the event with access to one activity, skating or playground. The option to add an activity for $6.00 is available upon arrival. *ALL TICKETS MUST BE PICKED-UP AT CORNERSTONE PRIOR TO THE EVENT*
Add a donation for Alpha School, Inc (Cornerstone Learning Community)
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