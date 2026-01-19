Faith Works Village

Offered by

Faith Works Village

About the memberships

Help: “100 Kingdom Builders Needed in 72 Hours”

Village Supporter
Pay what you can

Renews monthly

Entry-level membership

+ ecosystem points

Points are redeemable for access, priority, and benefits within Faith Works Village.

Village Builder
$100

Renews monthly

+ Enhanced points

+ Priority ecosystem access

Village Steward
$1,000

Renews monthly

+ Founding-level points
+ Preferred ecosystem positioning

Points are redeemable for access, priority, and benefits within Faith Works Village.

Hold My Spot
Pay what you can

No expiration

You get on the list, when there's extra you won't be forgotten.

Add a donation for Faith Works Village

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!