Help: “100 Kingdom Builders Needed in 72 Hours”

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About the memberships
Renews monthly
Entry-level membership
+ ecosystem points
Points are redeemable for access, priority, and benefits within Faith Works Village.
Renews monthly
+ Enhanced points
+ Priority ecosystem access
Renews monthly
+ Founding-level points
+ Preferred ecosystem positioning
Points are redeemable for access, priority, and benefits within Faith Works Village.
No expiration
You get on the list, when there's extra you won't be forgotten.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!