LCAG's 2 in 1 Conference Auction in Support of help alliance Americas

Revealing the magic of the most recent revolutionary innovation in watchmaking, created by Swatch in 2013. SISTEM51 is not only amazing in technical terms (51 components and only 1 screw for a mechanical watch – never seen before!): it is also a beauty to look at. Familiar with the see through watchcase back, where the decorated movement can be appreciated and the secret of magic of the transparent oscillating weight can be discovered? Now also the front of the watch unveils its secrets – and the lovers of details will enjoy the three-winged seconds’ hand, previously spotted only on the iconic and very limited SISTEM51 Flymagic, here in an irreverent dynamic turquoise blue color. Be it the navy blue and shiny stainless steel, for the city style maker, or in full grey with cool matt finish for the lovers of adventurous nightlife, the Nivachron spiral allows for highest possible resistance to magnetic fields, making these the most precise companions, ready to resist any shock and any strong emotion.