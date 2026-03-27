LCAG's 2 in 1 Conference Auction in Support of help alliance Americas

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This exquisite timepiece is a tribute to Germany's historic Zeppelin airships, crafted by the renowned brand ZEPPELIN. The watch belongs to the celebrated 100th Anniversary Series, showcasing a vintage-inspired design that captures the nostalgic charm of early aviation. Featuring a rounded case with a diameter of 40mm and a beautiful domed glass, it exudes a retro aesthetic that appeals to both collectors and enthusiasts alike.
Starting bid
Revealing the magic of the most recent revolutionary innovation in watchmaking, created by Swatch in 2013. SISTEM51 is not only amazing in technical terms (51 components and only 1 screw for a mechanical watch – never seen before!): it is also a beauty to look at. Familiar with the see through watchcase back, where the decorated movement can be appreciated and the secret of magic of the transparent oscillating weight can be discovered? Now also the front of the watch unveils its secrets – and the lovers of details will enjoy the three-winged seconds’ hand, previously spotted only on the iconic and very limited SISTEM51 Flymagic, here in an irreverent dynamic turquoise blue color. Be it the navy blue and shiny stainless steel, for the city style maker, or in full grey with cool matt finish for the lovers of adventurous nightlife, the Nivachron spiral allows for highest possible resistance to magnetic fields, making these the most precise companions, ready to resist any shock and any strong emotion.
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A brand‑new 1:200 scale die‑cast Lufthansa Cargo MD‑11F-all the cargo power, none of the fuel burn. White fuselage, blue tail and 100% shelf‑ready. From the Gemini 200 Interactive Series.
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The Lufthansa Cargo 777F, now scaled down to 1:200- still wide‑body impressive, just easier to park. Brand‑new GeminiJets Gemini 200 Interactive Series model.
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A high‑quality, ultra‑rare Limox 1:200 premium collector model- exceptionally hard to find and even harder to let go. Complete with detachable wings, attachable landing gear and a display stand, it’s perfectly sized for your desk yet impressive enough to earn permanent shelf status.
Starting bid
Lufthansa Cargo LEGO Model – 274 Pieces
Sleek, iconic- and definitely not your nephew’s LEGO set.
Numbered bags? Nope. Enjoy the authentic cargo‑pro experience of hunting for pieces like a warehouse search. Focus required. Sanity optional.
Bragging rights guaranteed.
Starting bid
A practical desktop organizer disguised as a Lufthansa retro van in classic Lufthansa colors- bringing order to your pens and paper clips with a touch of nostalgia.
Starting bid
A practical desktop organizer disguised as a Lufthansa retro van in classic Lufthansa colors- bringing order to your pens and paper clips with a touch of nostalgia.
Starting bid
A practical desktop organizer disguised as a Lufthansa retro van in classic Lufthansa colors- bringing order to your pens and paper clips with a touch of nostalgia.
Starting bid
The Lufthansa Cargo umbrella is a year‑round essential, featuring a bold turbine design across the canopy for full‑thrust style. Windproof, automatic‑open and built with a flexible frame- ready to perform even in strong headwinds.
Starting bid
A premium Lufthansa Cargo–branded Rtic set combining a rugged 20‑can soft cooler with a heavy‑duty tote bag, designed for both performance and style. Built to keep your drinks reliably cold while offering plenty of space and durability for transport, this set is perfect for tailgates, beach days, or post‑flight celebrations. Practical, sturdy, and unmistakably Lufthansa Cargo- because even refreshments deserve first‑class handling.
Starting bid
Step onto the tee in style with this premium branded golf bundle! Featuring exclusive Lufthansa Cargo Golf T‑shirts, a box of Pro V1 golf balls, a divot tool, a valuables pouch, and a driver head cover- everything you need to turn heads and own the fairway. Bid now and be the star on any green!
(Final designs of pending items may vary)
Starting bid
A premium Lufthansa Cargo–branded Lululemon package featuring your choice of a men’s Sojourn Jacket OR women’s Scuba Jacket, paired with a sleek Lululemon backpack. Designed for comfort, versatility, and everyday performance-whether you’re traveling, commuting- on or off‑duty.
(Jacket/ Sweatshirt substitution okay, pending availability, size can be selected by winner)
Starting bid
Collect them all!
Turn heads at every meeting with the Lufthansa Cargo Americas Owala in an exclusive limited‑run NAVY color.
Sleek, practical, and unmistakably cool, this is the bottle everyone will ask about- but only a few will have. Hydration never looked so exclusive!
Starting bid
Collect them all!
Turn heads at every meeting with the Lufthansa Cargo Americas Owala in an exclusive limited‑run DARK GREY color.
Sleek, practical, and unmistakably cool, this is the bottle everyone will ask about- but only a few will have. Hydration never looked so exclusive.
Starting bid
Collect them all!
Turn heads at every meeting with the Lufthansa Cargo Americas Owala in an exclusive limited‑run TEAL color.
Sleek, practical, and unmistakably cool, this is the bottle everyone will ask about- but only a few will have. Hydration never looked so exclusive.
Starting bid
Lady In Red 100Y Poster
100Y Poster (optional with frame)
Starting bid
Lady In Blue 100Y Poster
100Y Poster (optional with frame)
Starting bid
Stewardess with 4 Children
100Y Poster (optional with frame)
Starting bid
Stewardess with 2 Children
100Y Poster (optional with frame)
Starting bid
20’s Woman and Man with planes
100Y Poster (optional with frame)
Starting bid
20’s Women on Beach
100Y Poster (optional with frame)
Starting bid
Stewardess with Girl
100Y Poster (optional with frame)
Starting bid
Navy City Skylines
100Y Poster (optional with frame)
Starting bid
3 Bathers watching Plane
100Y Poster (optional with frame)
Starting bid
Couple on Plane
100Y Poster (optional with frame)
Starting bid
Lufthansa Cargo Upcycling Collection
“in my former life, I was an AKH-Container”
Starting bid
Lufthansa Cargo Upcycling Collection
“in my former life, I was an AKH-Container”
Starting bid
Lufthansa Cargo Upcycling Collection
“in my former life, I was an AKH-Container”
Starting bid
Vintage Cufflinks celebrating 25 years of the B747F
Starting bid
Vintage Cufflinks celebrating 25 years of the B747F
Starting bid
Vintage Cufflinks celebrating 25 years of the B747F
Starting bid
Vintage Mini Metal Sign – Deutsche Luft Hansa AG
A charming vintage mini metal sign from Deutsche Luft Hansa AG, featuring the slogan “Fliegt in die Bäder” (“Fly to the Spas”). A nostalgic piece of early aviation advertising- perfect for collectors of airline history and vintage décor.
Starting bid
Vintage Medium Metal Sign – Deutsche Luft Hansa AG
A charming vintage medium metal sign from Deutsche Luft Hansa AG, featuring the slogan “Fliegt in die Bäder” (“Fly to the Spas”). A nostalgic piece of early aviation advertising- perfect for collectors of airline history and vintage décor.
Starting bid
Vintage Large Metal Sign – Deutsche Luft Hansa AG
A charming vintage large metal sign from Deutsche Luft Hansa AG, featuring the slogan “Fliegt in die Bäder” (“Fly to the Spas”). A nostalgic piece of early aviation advertising- perfect for collectors of airline history and vintage décor.
Dims: 15 x 20 cm
Starting bid
Vintage Metal Sign – Heinkel He 70 G‑1 “Blitz” (1933).
Classic vintage metal sign featuring the iconic Heinkel He 70 G‑1 “Blitz”, first flown in 1933. A striking tribute to early aviation design- ideal for collectors and aviation décor enthusiasts.
Dimensions: 30 × 20 cm.
Starting bid
Vintage Metal Sign – Deutsche Lufthansa.
Features a classic illustration of a carriage and airplane, capturing the early transition from ground to air travel. A charming piece of aviation history and vintage décor.
Dimensions: 10 × 15 cm.
Starting bid
Vintage Lufthansa Blechschild – Deutsche Luft Hansa AG.
Original vintage metal sign featuring the text “Deutsche Luft Hansa AG – Flugscheine Auskünfte”.
A charming piece of early Lufthansa history and aviation memorabilia.
Dimensions: 12 × 5 cm.
Starting bid
Vintage Metal Sign – Deutsche Lufthansa.
Classic blechschild featuring the slogan “Luftreisen! Aber wie?” A charming piece of early Lufthansa advertising with retro appeal- perfect for collectors and vintage aviation décor.
Dimensions: 14 × 10 cm.
Starting bid
Vintage Metal Sign – Deutsche Lufthansa.
Classic blechschild featuring the slogan “Luftreisen! Aber wie?” A charming piece of early Lufthansa advertising with retro appeal- perfect for collectors and vintage aviation décor.
Dimensions: 14 × 10 cm.
Starting bid
Set of 8 Vintage Lufthansa Travel Guides – Version 1.
A curated set of eight original vintage Lufthansa travel guides, offering a nostalgic glimpse into classic destinations and early airline travel promotion. A great collectible for Lufthansa enthusiasts, aviation history fans, and vintage travel lovers.
Starting bid
Set of 4 Vintage Lufthansa Travel Guides – Version 2.
A curated set of four original vintage Lufthansa travel guides, offering a nostalgic look at classic destinations and historic airline travel promotion. A charming collectible for Lufthansa fans, aviation enthusiasts, and vintage travel lovers.
Starting bid
Vintage Lufthansa Metal Sign.
Classic vintage metal sign by Lufthansa, perfect for aviation décor or memorabilia collections.
Dimensions: 30 × 20 cm.
Starting bid
Vintage Lufthansa Metal Sign.
Classic vintage metal sign by Lufthansa, perfect for aviation décor or memorabilia collections.
Dimensions: 30 × 20 cm.
Starting bid
Vintage Metal Sign – Deutsche Lufthansa.
Features a classic propeller airplane flying through the clouds, capturing the spirit of early commercial aviation. A charming piece of Lufthansa history and vintage décor.
Dimensions: 10 × 15 cm.
Starting bid
Lufthansa Cargo Marketing Metal Sign (1980s).
Original Lufthansa Cargo advertising metal sign from the 1980s, featuring the slogan “Big Cargo Problems Make Us Smile.” A bold and confident piece of vintage airline marketing with unmistakable cargo‑era attitude.
Dimensions: 20 × 29 cm.
Starting bid
Lufthansa Cargo Marketing Metal Sign (1980s).
Original Lufthansa Cargo advertising metal sign from the 1980s, featuring the slogan “Big Cargo Problems Make Us Smile.” A bold and confident piece of vintage airline marketing with unmistakable cargo‑era attitude.
Dimensions: 20 × 29 cm.
Starting bid
Vintage original Lufthansa Airlines handkerchief by Mauxion.
Measures 11.5 × 11.5 inches. In very good condition, with a few minor browning spots in the lower right corner consistent with age.
Guaranteed original.
Starting bid
Vintage Lufthansa Airline square scarf.
Measures 26 inches. Features a charming design of children waving up at an airplane. Manufactured in Japan and marked by Hassler Co.
A unique and nostalgic piece of aviation memorabilia.
Starting bid
NEW Giant Panda Stuffed Animal
Standing an impressive 59 inches tall, this giant panda makes a statement wherever it goes. Need an extra passenger for the HOV lane? Sadly, this panda doesn’t qualify- but it does deliver maximum cuddle power and instant crowd appeal. Big, soft, and impossible to ignore.
Starting bid
Vintage 1960s Lufthansa stick pin.
Measures approximately 2 inches long.
Made in Belgium.
A classic and collectible piece of Lufthansa aviation memorabilia.
Starting bid
Vintage 1960s Lufthansa stick pin.
Measures approximately 2 inches long.
Made in Belgium.
A classic and collectible piece of Lufthansa aviation memorabilia.
Starting bid
Vintage 1960s Lufthansa stick pin.
Measures approximately 2 inches long.
Made in Belgium.
A classic and collectible piece of Lufthansa aviation memorabilia.
Starting bid
Vintage 1960s Lufthansa stick pin.
Measures approximately 2 inches long.
Made in the Federal Republic of Germany.
A classic and highly collectible piece of Lufthansa aviation memorabilia.
Starting bid
Rare vintage ceramic art tile set commissioned by Lufthansa.
From the “Aircraft That Made History” VilboCard series.
Limited edition- original plates destroyed after production.
Each tile measures 6 × 4 inches (15 × 10 cm).
Made in Germany. Artwork by Georg Stelzner.
In excellent vintage condition.
Starting bid
Rare vintage ceramic art tile commissioned by Lufthansa.
From the “Aircraft That Made History” VilboCard series.
Limited edition- original plates destroyed after production.
Depicts the Dornier Wal, used by Lufthansa for passenger and airmail service (1927–1932).
Approx. 6 × 4 inches (15 × 10 cm).
Made in Germany.
Art by Georg Stelzner / Georg Stromer.
Starting bid
Rare vintage ceramic art tile commissioned by Lufthansa.
From the collectible “Aircraft That Made History” VilboCard Ceramic Postcard series.
Limited edition- the original plates used for the five‑tile series were destroyed after production.
Features the iconic Junkers Ju 52/3m “Tante Ju” tri‑motor transport aircraft.
Approx. 6 × 4 inches (15 × 10 cm).
Made in Germany.
Artwork by Georg Stelzner.
Starting bid
Rare vintage ceramic art tile commissioned by Lufthansa.
From the collectible “Aircraft That Made History” VilboCard Ceramic Postcard series.
Limited edition- original production plates destroyed after completion.
Features the iconic Junkers Ju 52/3m “Tante Ju” tri‑motor transport aircraft.
Approx. 6 × 4 inches (15 × 10 cm).
Made in Germany.
Artwork by Georg Stelzner.
Starting bid
Vintage Smith‑Corona Galaxie II Typewriter (1960s)
In like‑new, fully working condition, this classic Smith‑Corona Galaxie II comes from the brand’s sought‑after portable line. Includes the original shipping box with tags, original manuals and inserts, and the original key—a rare and complete find.
Dreaming of writing the next literary classic but distracted by the internet? This is your distraction‑free stepping stone to greatness. No Wi‑Fi. No notifications. Just keys, paper, and inspiration.
Starting bid
Vintage Quiz Quartett Game – “Unsere Lufthansa.”
A classic vintage Quiz Quartett card game themed around Lufthansa, offering a nostalgic look at aviation knowledge and airline history. A charming collectible for Lufthansa fans, aviation enthusiasts, and vintage game lovers alike.
Starting bid
Vintage Original Douglas Inspection Illustrations Handbook (1960).
Issued by the Douglas Aircraft Company for the DC‑8.
Pocket‑sized reference measuring 3¾ × 6¾ inches.
An authentic piece of early jet‑age aviation documentation and a great collectible for DC‑8 and airline history enthusiasts.
Starting bid
A set of vintage, fully functional 1980s walkie‑talkies- perfect for all your two‑way communication needs.
Starting bid
“The Red Baron’s Germany” – Lufthansa Cargo Map
Original Lufthansa Cargo map of Germany, dated circa 1978.
Published by Mair’s Geographischer Verlag, Stuttgart.
A striking vintage piece suitable for wall display.
Dims: 90 cm × 65.5 cm
Starting bid
Set of vintage avocado‑green leatherette suitcases.
Dating from the 1960s–1970s, this five‑piece set features working locks and classic retro styling- a perfect statement set for vintage travel lovers or décor enthusiasts.
Starting bid
Set of two vintage yellow leather suitcases.
Featuring working locks and classic retro styling, this matching set makes a bold statement- perfect for stylish storage, décor, or old‑school travel flair.
Starting bid
1950s Knox Super K “Barlite” Movie Lighting Unit.
Vintage light bar with four high‑wattage R30 bulbs (300–375W), Bakelite switches allowing use of two or all four bulbs, carry handle, and original metal storage case.
Made by Knox Manufacturing Co., Schiller Park, Illinois.
Becomes very hot during operation- use with care!
Starting bid
Vintage Farberware Percolator Set.
Includes the percolator, serving tray, creamer and sugar bowl in classic vintage style.
A charming retro set with great display and use potential.
Starting bid
Maglite Solitaire keychain flashlight.
Compact, durable, and branded Lufthansa Cargo- a small but mighty everyday essential with classic Maglite reliability.
Starting bid
Maglite Solitaire keychain flashlight.
Compact, durable, and branded Lufthansa Cargo- a small but mighty everyday essential with classic Maglite reliability.
Starting bid
Maglite Solitaire keychain flashlight.
Compact, durable, and branded Lufthansa Cargo- a small but mighty everyday essential with classic Maglite reliability.
Starting bid
A premium writing set featuring a LAMY aluminum pen and a leather‑bound notepad, elegantly branded with the Lufthansa logo.
Starting bid
Compact, durable, and endlessly useful- this Lufthansa Cargo‑branded Mini Maglite delivers reliable light in a sleek, pocket‑sized design. Perfect for travel bags or desk drawers, it’s a small tool with serious everyday appeal.
Starting bid
Compact, durable, and endlessly useful- this Lufthansa Cargo‑branded Mini Maglite delivers reliable light in a sleek, pocket‑sized design. Perfect for travel bags or desk drawers, it’s a small tool with serious everyday appeal.
Starting bid
Compact, durable, and endlessly useful- this Lufthansa Cargo‑branded Mini Maglite delivers reliable light in a sleek, pocket‑sized design. Perfect for travel bags or desk drawers, it’s a small tool with serious everyday appeal.
Starting bid
Authentic Canadian candy made with real maple syrup, harvested straight from Canada’s iconic maple leaf- directly imported, the true LH way.
Starting bid
Feature H2 chip-powered sound, 2x better Active Noise Cancellation, and Adaptive Audio. Key features include 6 hours of listening time, touch-sensitive volume controls on the stem, and an IP54 rating for sweat/water resistance
Starting bid
Bring the holidays home with the NEST Holiday Edition Reed Diffuser. A warm, inviting seasonal scent that adds instant festive charm- no flame required, just effortless holiday ambiance.
Starting bid
No intro needed- our main item. Enjoy!
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