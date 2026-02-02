Help At Your Door

About this event

Help At Your Door's Online Auction

Minnesota Zoo Experience Package item
$10

Starting bid

Journey into the natural world! Enjoy a wild day of adventure with 4 tickets to the renowned Minnesota Zoo in Apple Valley. From majestic tigers to playful otters and everything in between, this experience promises fun, discovery, and unforgettable animal encounters for all ages.

 

Value: $105

2 Tickets to the 2026 Minnesota Renaissance Festival item
$5

Starting bid

Step back in time and enjoy a day of medieval magic! This package includes 2 tickets to the 2026 Minnesota Renaissance Festival, a beloved fall tradition featuring live jousting, roaming performers, themed entertainment, artisan marketplaces, and iconic turkey legs. Tickets are valid for the first 4 weekends (8/22 – 10/4), Labor Day (9/7), and Festival Friday (10/2). 

 

Value: $55

Weekend Travel Getaway
$25

Starting bid

Ready for a little escape? This Weekend Travel package makes it easy to plan an upcoming getaway or have a spontaneous adventure. It includes a $100 Delta Gift Card to help cover airfare and a stylish Vera Bradley backpack—quilted and olive green, perfect for day trips or as a chic carry-on. 

 

Value: $170

Family Game Night item
$75

Starting bid

A great combo for unplugged fun and friendly competition, this Family Game Night package has everything you need for hours of laughter. It includes a Scout carrying bag to keep games organized, Domino’s gift cards for easy dinner ($45), popcorn for snacking, and a crowd-pleasing mix of games: Outsmarted, Sequence, Blank Slate, Play Nine, Herd Mentality, and I Should Have Known That. Perfect for families, gatherings, or game lovers of all ages.

Value: $230

For the Love of Bourbon item
$50

Starting bid

A great combo for bourbon lovers, this package features a curated selection of spirits and barware. Enjoy Bank Street Kentucky Straight Bourbon WhiskeyWolcott Rickhouse Reserve Kentucky Bourbon, and two Crown Royal minis, paired with a Viski muddles cocktail set for crafting the perfect pour. Finish things off with Frango Mints for a sweet treat.

Value: $177

Minnesota Hockey Legends Autographed Photo item
$100

Starting bid

Celebrate Minnesota’s rich hockey legacy with this stunning framed photo featuring four iconic names: Mike Modano, Neal Broten, Dino Ciccarelli, and Lou Nanne. Beautifully displayed and signed, this collectible captures the spirit, history, and greatness of Minnesota hockey in one unforgettable piece.

Value: $290

