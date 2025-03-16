Help Bring Back Scholarships to Pomona! Join the 50/50 Scholarship Party!

"I love to dance and I’m happy to chip in a little more for the kids."
$150 VIP Admission
$150
"I love dancing, but let’s be real—I’m old like Mitch. I need VIP lounge access with comfy chairs."
$2,000 VIP Table Service for 8
$2,000
"We’re here to dance, relax in the VIP section, and enjoy our own reserved table. And yes, we’d like a server to keep the food and drinks coming."
$5,000 Sponsor a Named Scholarship
$5,000
"Everything VIP Table Service gets, plus:
A scholarship named after me (or my organization).
Two tickets to the Scholarship Awards Event where the scholarships are given out.
A half-page ad in the Pomona Bulletin showing me, giving scholarships like a boss."
$10,000 Event Sponsor and 2 Named Scholarships
$10,000
Double the scholarships, double the impact! Everything in the previous package, plus:
Two scholarships named in my honor.
A full-page ad in the Pomona Bulletin because I’m kind of a big deal.
$30,000 Main Sponsor
$30,000
"I’m changing TEN lives by providing scholarships to ten deserving Pomona students! Plus:
VIP Table for 8 at this event and the scholarship awards.
COVER story in the Pomona Bulletin highlighting me, my organization, and the ten students I helped.
Be Treated like a true partner with a full-page ad in The Pomona Bulletin for 12 months. This option
gives your organization the most exposure in the city, putting you in 10,000 mailboxes every month.That's a lot of Pomona eyeballs appreciating your generosity."
