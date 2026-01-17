Help Corbin Skerrit Support Veterans - And Win a Ninja Slushy !

Introducing the Ninja Slushy Machine Giveaway!

Alpha Omega Phi is on a mission to uplift and support our veterans—and now you can be part of that mission in a fun and refreshing way. We’re raising funds to provide vital resources, outreach, and assistance to the men and women who’ve served our nation.





By supporting this giveaway, you’re not just entering for a chance to win a powerful Ninja Slushy Machine—you’re directly contributing to meaningful programs that change lives. Imagine enjoying ice-cold slushies, frozen drinks, and party-ready refreshments all year long… all while knowing your support is making an impact.





A great prize. A great cause. A great way to give back.

Join us, take a chance, and help us continue the work that truly matters—supporting our veterans.