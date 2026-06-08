Massachusetts Alliance for Family Child Cares

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Massachusetts Alliance for Family Child Cares

About this event

Help Equip 20 Family Child Care Classrooms

352 Broadway E

Saugus, MA 01906, USA

Invest What You Can
Pay what you can

Any amount that is meaningful to you helps Family Child Care educators access the materials, resources, and learning tools they need to create high-quality learning environments for children.

Learning Supporter
$50

Provide essential classroom supplies that help educators create engaging daily learning experiences for young children.

Classroom Champion
$100

Supports hands-on learning materials and educational resources.

Center Builder
$250

Helps equip a learning center, such as literacy, STEM, art, or dramatic play.

Environment Enhancer
$500

Supports classroom improvements, furniture, storage, and learning materials.

Sponsor an Educator
$1,000

Provides one educator with a classroom scholarship during the Back-to-School Reset.

Classroom Transformation Sponsor
$2,500

Helps equip 2-3 Family Child Care classrooms with high-quality learning materials and resources.

Gold Impact Sponsor
$5,000

Supports 5 educators and directly impacts approximately 50 children across Massachusetts.

Presenting Sponsor
$10,000

Sponsors 10 educators and helps create high-quality learning environments for more than 100 children.

Legacy Sponsor
$20,000

Funds the entire Classroom Impact Fund and ensures all 20 educators receive support through the Back-to-School Reset Initiative.

Add a donation for Massachusetts Alliance for Family Child Cares

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