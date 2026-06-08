Help Equip 20 Family Child Care Classrooms

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About this event
Any amount that is meaningful to you helps Family Child Care educators access the materials, resources, and learning tools they need to create high-quality learning environments for children.
Provide essential classroom supplies that help educators create engaging daily learning experiences for young children.
Supports hands-on learning materials and educational resources.
Helps equip a learning center, such as literacy, STEM, art, or dramatic play.
Supports classroom improvements, furniture, storage, and learning materials.
Provides one educator with a classroom scholarship during the Back-to-School Reset.
Helps equip 2-3 Family Child Care classrooms with high-quality learning materials and resources.
Supports 5 educators and directly impacts approximately 50 children across Massachusetts.
Sponsors 10 educators and helps create high-quality learning environments for more than 100 children.
Funds the entire Classroom Impact Fund and ensures all 20 educators receive support through the Back-to-School Reset Initiative.
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