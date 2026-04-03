MONTHLY GIVING TO HELP FAMILIES ESCAPE, REBUILD & THRIVE

About the memberships
Renews monthly
Helps provide essential supplies for individuals, children, or pets in transition
(food, hygiene items, basic necessities)
Your monthly gift does more than help one family.
It creates a ripple:
What you give today multiplies into stronger families and healthier communities tomorrow.
Don’t wait for someone else to step in.
Be the reason a family escapes.
Be the reason they don’t go back.
Be the reason they get a second chance.
👉 Choose your monthly amount and join us now.
Together, we can help our community not just survive—but thrive.
“Right now, someone is trying to leave a dangerous situation. Your monthly gift can help them get out safely.”
Renews monthly
Helps support emergency assistance for someone escaping a violent situation
(transportation, urgent needs, safety planning)
Your monthly gift does more than help one family.
It creates a ripple:
What you give today multiplies into stronger families and healthier communities tomorrow.
Don’t wait for someone else to step in.
Be the reason a family escapes.
Be the reason they don’t go back.
Be the reason they get a second chance.
👉 Choose your monthly amount and join us now.
Together, we can help our community not just survive—but thrive.
“Right now, someone is trying to leave a dangerous situation. Your monthly gift can help them get out safely.”
Renews monthly
Helps a family begin again with dignity
(clothing, starter essentials, stabilization support)
Your monthly gift does more than help one family.
It creates a ripple:
What you give today multiplies into stronger families and healthier communities tomorrow.
Don’t wait for someone else to step in.
Be the reason a family escapes.
Be the reason they don’t go back.
Be the reason they get a second chance.
👉 Choose your monthly amount and join us now.
Together, we can help our community not just survive—but thrive.
“Right now, someone is trying to leave a dangerous situation. Your monthly gift can help them get out safely.”
Renews monthly
Helps provide continued support as families rebuild
(housing assistance, resources, ongoing care)
Your monthly gift does more than help one family.
It creates a ripple:
What you give today multiplies into stronger families and healthier communities tomorrow.
Don’t wait for someone else to step in.
Be the reason a family escapes.
Be the reason they don’t go back.
Be the reason they get a second chance.
👉 Choose your monthly amount and join us now.
Together, we can help our community not just survive—but thrive.
“Right now, someone is trying to leave a dangerous situation. Your monthly gift can help them get out safely.”
Renews monthly
Helps change the trajectory of a family’s life
(full-circle support from escape to reintegration)
Your monthly gift does more than help one family.
It creates a ripple:
What you give today multiplies into stronger families and healthier communities tomorrow.
Don’t wait for someone else to step in.
Be the reason a family escapes.
Be the reason they don’t go back.
Be the reason they get a second chance.
👉 Choose your monthly amount and join us now.
Together, we can help our community not just survive—but thrive.
“Right now, someone is trying to leave a dangerous situation. Your monthly gift can help them get out safely.”
Renews monthly
Every dollar creates impact. Give what feels aligned for you.
Your monthly gift does more than help one family.
It creates a ripple:
What you give today multiplies into stronger families and healthier communities tomorrow.
Don’t wait for someone else to step in.
Be the reason a family escapes.
Be the reason they don’t go back.
Be the reason they get a second chance.
👉 Choose your monthly amount and join us now.
Together, we can help our community not just survive—but thrive.
“Right now, someone is trying to leave a dangerous situation. Your monthly gift can help them get out safely.”
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!