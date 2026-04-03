Healing Through Action

Offered by

Healing Through Action

About the memberships

MONTHLY GIVING TO HELP FAMILIES ESCAPE, REBUILD & THRIVE

The Safe Step
$15

Renews monthly

Helps provide essential supplies for individuals, children, or pets in transition
(food, hygiene items, basic necessities)

🌍 The Ripple Effect

Your monthly gift does more than help one family.

It creates a ripple:

  • A parent finds safety
  • A child experiences peace
  • A pet stays with their family
  • A survivor rebuilds
  • A healed life gives back

What you give today multiplies into stronger families and healthier communities tomorrow.

Become a Monthly Giver Today

Don’t wait for someone else to step in.

Be the reason a family escapes.
Be the reason they don’t go back.
Be the reason they get a second chance.

👉 Choose your monthly amount and join us now.

Together, we can help our community not just survive—but thrive.


“Right now, someone is trying to leave a dangerous situation. Your monthly gift can help them get out safely.”

The Protection Partner
$25

Renews monthly

Helps support emergency assistance for someone escaping a violent situation
(transportation, urgent needs, safety planning)

🌍 The Ripple Effect

Your monthly gift does more than help one family.

It creates a ripple:

  • A parent finds safety
  • A child experiences peace
  • A pet stays with their family
  • A survivor rebuilds
  • A healed life gives back

What you give today multiplies into stronger families and healthier communities tomorrow.

Become a Monthly Giver Today

Don’t wait for someone else to step in.

Be the reason a family escapes.
Be the reason they don’t go back.
Be the reason they get a second chance.

👉 Choose your monthly amount and join us now.

Together, we can help our community not just survive—but thrive.


“Right now, someone is trying to leave a dangerous situation. Your monthly gift can help them get out safely.”

The Fresh Start Builder
$50

Renews monthly

Helps a family begin again with dignity
(clothing, starter essentials, stabilization support)

🌍 The Ripple Effect

Your monthly gift does more than help one family.

It creates a ripple:

  • A parent finds safety
  • A child experiences peace
  • A pet stays with their family
  • A survivor rebuilds
  • A healed life gives back

What you give today multiplies into stronger families and healthier communities tomorrow.

Become a Monthly Giver Today

Don’t wait for someone else to step in.

Be the reason a family escapes.
Be the reason they don’t go back.
Be the reason they get a second chance.

👉 Choose your monthly amount and join us now.

Together, we can help our community not just survive—but thrive.


“Right now, someone is trying to leave a dangerous situation. Your monthly gift can help them get out safely.”

The Stability Sponsor
$100

Renews monthly

Helps provide continued support as families rebuild
(housing assistance, resources, ongoing care)

🌍 The Ripple Effect

Your monthly gift does more than help one family.

It creates a ripple:

  • A parent finds safety
  • A child experiences peace
  • A pet stays with their family
  • A survivor rebuilds
  • A healed life gives back

What you give today multiplies into stronger families and healthier communities tomorrow.

Become a Monthly Giver Today

Don’t wait for someone else to step in.

Be the reason a family escapes.
Be the reason they don’t go back.
Be the reason they get a second chance.

👉 Choose your monthly amount and join us now.

Together, we can help our community not just survive—but thrive.


“Right now, someone is trying to leave a dangerous situation. Your monthly gift can help them get out safely.”

The Transformation Leader
$250

Renews monthly

Helps change the trajectory of a family’s life
(full-circle support from escape to reintegration)

🌍 The Ripple Effect

Your monthly gift does more than help one family.

It creates a ripple:

  • A parent finds safety
  • A child experiences peace
  • A pet stays with their family
  • A survivor rebuilds
  • A healed life gives back

What you give today multiplies into stronger families and healthier communities tomorrow.

Become a Monthly Giver Today

Don’t wait for someone else to step in.

Be the reason a family escapes.
Be the reason they don’t go back.
Be the reason they get a second chance.

👉 Choose your monthly amount and join us now.

Together, we can help our community not just survive—but thrive.


“Right now, someone is trying to leave a dangerous situation. Your monthly gift can help them get out safely.”

Custom Monthly Gift
Pay what you can

Renews monthly

Every dollar creates impact. Give what feels aligned for you.

🌍 The Ripple Effect

Your monthly gift does more than help one family.

It creates a ripple:

  • A parent finds safety
  • A child experiences peace
  • A pet stays with their family
  • A survivor rebuilds
  • A healed life gives back

What you give today multiplies into stronger families and healthier communities tomorrow.

Become a Monthly Giver Today

Don’t wait for someone else to step in.

Be the reason a family escapes.
Be the reason they don’t go back.
Be the reason they get a second chance.

👉 Choose your monthly amount and join us now.

Together, we can help our community not just survive—but thrive.


“Right now, someone is trying to leave a dangerous situation. Your monthly gift can help them get out safely.”

Add a donation for Healing Through Action

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