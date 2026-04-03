MONTHLY GIVING TO HELP FAMILIES ESCAPE, REBUILD & THRIVE

Helps provide essential supplies for individuals, children, or pets in transition

(food, hygiene items, basic necessities)

🌍 The Ripple Effect

Your monthly gift does more than help one family.

It creates a ripple:

A parent finds safety

A child experiences peace

A pet stays with their family

A survivor rebuilds

A healed life gives back

What you give today multiplies into stronger families and healthier communities tomorrow.

Become a Monthly Giver Today

Don’t wait for someone else to step in.

Be the reason a family escapes.

Be the reason they don’t go back.

Be the reason they get a second chance.

👉 Choose your monthly amount and join us now.

Together, we can help our community not just survive—but thrive.





“Right now, someone is trying to leave a dangerous situation. Your monthly gift can help them get out safely.”