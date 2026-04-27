In Honor of Chef Allen's Roots, Help Fund Education at the FIU Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management
One Chance to Fund the Future
$25
5 Chances to Fund the Future
$50
12 Chances to Fund the Future
$100
1 Chance - Dinner for 4 at Sunness Supper Club
$25
1 Chance - Sunness Supper Club $250 Gift Card
$25
1 Chance - Robin Morris Lithograph Print Set
$25
1 Chance - Autographed Citrus Poster
$25
1 Chance - Mirabella Coastal Italian Restaurant $250 GC
$25
1 Chance - Bottle of Wine
$25
1 Chance - Cocktails Collection
$25
1 Chance - Bottle of Wine
$25
1 Chance - Fontainebleau Getaway Experience
$25
1 Chance - Sous Chef for a Day with Chef Allen
$25
1 Chance - Set of Autographed Chef Allen Books
$25
1 Chance - Daoud's Fine Jewelry $500 Gift Card
$25
1 Chance - Mirabella Coastal Italian Restaurant $250 Credit
$25
1 Chance - Chef's Knife, Chef Allen's Personal Collection
$25
Add a donation for FIU Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!