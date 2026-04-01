Help Fund Second Chances for Incarcerated Individuals”

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About the memberships
Renews monthly
Help provide basic financial education materials and resources to incarcerated individuals preparing for reentry.
Renews monthly
Support financial literacy training, budgeting workshops, and reentry preparation programs for individuals transitioning back into society.
Renews monthly
Fund one-on-one coaching, mentorship, and financial empowerment training to help individuals build stable, independent lives after incarceration.
Renews monthly
Make a lasting impact by supporting full program access, reentry tools, and long-term economic empowerment for justice-impacted individuals.
Renews monthly
Help scale our programs nationwide by funding advanced education, reentry support systems, and long-term economic empowerment initiatives for justice-impacted individuals.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!