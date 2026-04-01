The Brown Financial Freedom Foundation Inc.

Offered by

The Brown Financial Freedom Foundation Inc.

About the memberships

Help Fund Second Chances for Incarcerated Individuals”

Second Chance Supporter
$10

Renews monthly

Help provide basic financial education materials and resources to incarcerated individuals preparing for reentry.


Reentry Sponsor
$25

Renews monthly

Support financial literacy training, budgeting workshops, and reentry preparation programs for individuals transitioning back into society.


Freedom Builder
$50

Renews monthly

Fund one-on-one coaching, mentorship, and financial empowerment training to help individuals build stable, independent lives after incarceration.


Legacy Partner
$100

Renews monthly

Make a lasting impact by supporting full program access, reentry tools, and long-term economic empowerment for justice-impacted individuals.


Impact Investor
$250

Renews monthly

Help scale our programs nationwide by funding advanced education, reentry support systems, and long-term economic empowerment initiatives for justice-impacted individuals.


Add a donation for The Brown Financial Freedom Foundation Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!