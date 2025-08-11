Archangel Michael Coptic Orthodox Church

Help Furnish New Building!!

Main Floor Light Fixtures
$1,100
Cafe/Game Room Table/Chairs
$2,000
Kitchen Cookware
$1,500

Pots and pans and more

Office Furniture/Electronics
$3,000

Desk, Computer, Monitors

Kitchen Appliances
$5,000

Hood, Oven, Stove, Fryer, Fridge, Freezer

Networking Equipment
$1,500
Gymnasium - Soccer Goals
$500
Gymnasium - Rackets, Balls and cart
$800
Gymnasium - Window Protection (Polycarbonate)
$400

This is to protect the lower windows in the gym from flying balls. 10 windows need protection in total.

Gymnasium - Pickleball Net Systems
$3,000
Gymnasium - Volleyball Net Systems
$5,000
Gymnasium - Wall Pads
$175

We have a total of 95 wall pads around the gymnasium walls. Average cost is $175 ea.

Fellowship Hall - Banquet Tables
$100

Total 30 tables needed. $100 ea.

Fellowship hall - Banquet chairs
$10

300 chairs needed, $10 ea

Fellowship hall - Ceiling Speakers
$350

16 speakers needed. $350 ea.

Microphones/AV equipment
$10,000
Fellowship hall - Projectors
$25,000

Total 3 projectors needed. $25000 ea.

Class furniture
$800

We have 9 classrooms. Each room will get a TV, Whiteboard, Tables, chairs. $800 per room

Upstairs Youth lounge furniture
$2,000

TV, sofas, tables

Lobby Decor - Icon
$5,000

We have two large icons on either side of the main entrance door inside the lobby.

Large Mosaic - Christ the Good shepherd
$25,000

18ft high Mosaic of Christ the Good Shepherd on the right side of main entrance door.

Large Mosaic - Archangel Michael
$25,000

18ft high Mosaic of Archangel Michael on the left side of main entrance door.

