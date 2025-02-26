Lakota Small Farms, Wopila!

7 Directions Way of Life Poster signed by Marvin Swallow
7 Directions Way of Life Poster signed by Marvin Swallow
Access to our Community Event in June 2025
$1,000
This will be a week long retreat including natural building workshops, ceremony, and community. Be a part of building on the land of Arigatoh Farms in New Mexico.
Everything will be included - camping accommodation, food, workshops and ceremony!
Dates are TBD but you will be the first to know!
Small Artwork
$5,000
5in X 7in original painting by Marvin Swallow
*picture above is an example of his art but not what you will receive.
Large Art Piece
$10,000
A large canvas of original art by Marvin Swallow.
*picture above is an example of his art but not what you will receive.
Custom Painting by Marvin Swallow
$20,000
Original artwork painted by Marvin Swallow for YOU!
Processing and shipping will take 3-6 months to allow time for Marvin to start and finish your artwork!
*picture above is an example of his art but not what you will receive.
