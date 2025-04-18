Help Launch Origin Institute’s Global Mission: Bid & Donate Today!

Portable structured water device – UMH Live is made for versatility. You can use it as a faucet contraption, a shower inline device or as a mobile hand-held gadget on the go in combination with the UMH Travel Kit, included in this bid. Learn more here: https://belifewater.com/product/umh-live/

Portable structured water device – UMH Live is made for versatility. You can use it as a faucet contraption, a shower inline device or as a mobile hand-held gadget on the go in combination with the UMH Travel Kit, included in this bid. Learn more here: https://belifewater.com/product/umh-live/

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