Help Launch Origin Institute’s Global Mission: Bid & Donate Today!

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UMH Alpha Structured Water Device
$650
Starting bid
The UMH Alpha is a compact standalone device. It is made for convenient and portable use. It can also transform into a mobile handheld gadget in combination with the UMH Travel Kit. Learn more at https://belifewater.com/product/umh-alpha/
The UMH Alpha is a compact standalone device. It is made for convenient and portable use. It can also transform into a mobile handheld gadget in combination with the UMH Travel Kit. Learn more at https://belifewater.com/product/umh-alpha/
UMH Live Portable Structured Water Device
$350
Starting bid
Portable structured water device – UMH Live is made for versatility. You can use it as a faucet contraption, a shower inline device or as a mobile hand-held gadget on the go in combination with the UMH Travel Kit, included in this bid. Learn more here: https://belifewater.com/product/umh-live/
Portable structured water device – UMH Live is made for versatility. You can use it as a faucet contraption, a shower inline device or as a mobile hand-held gadget on the go in combination with the UMH Travel Kit, included in this bid. Learn more here: https://belifewater.com/product/umh-live/
UMH Live Portable Structured Water Device
$350
Starting bid
Portable structured water device – UMH Live is made for versatility. You can use it as a faucet contraption, a shower inline device or as a mobile hand-held gadget on the go in combination with the UMH Travel Kit, included in this bid. Learn more here: https://belifewater.com/product/umh-live/
Portable structured water device – UMH Live is made for versatility. You can use it as a faucet contraption, a shower inline device or as a mobile hand-held gadget on the go in combination with the UMH Travel Kit, included in this bid. Learn more here: https://belifewater.com/product/umh-live/
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