Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue

Hosted by

Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue

About this event

Help Our Residents

Prevention Medicine item
Prevention Medicine
$45

Cover the cost of heartworm, flea, and tick prevention that costs roughly $45/month.

Cover prescription costs for one month. item
Cover prescription costs for one month.
$50

All our resident dogs are on prescription meds that cost between $40 - 60/month.

Vaccines and Bloodwork item
Vaccines and Bloodwork
$100

Vaccines and bloodwork are done once a year, ranging from $185 - 300. Help cover these costs.

Food item
Food
$150

Our senior dogs, like Quinn, Hunter, Elvis, and Hudson, rely on special food or have allergies to certain products, like chicken, and require special food.

Care and Boarding item
Care and Boarding
$200

Our residents need love, care, and training, along with boarding. It all takes time, money, and resources away from other dogs in our care. This money will help cover the daily expenses.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!