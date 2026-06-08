Help Our Residents

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About this event
Cover the cost of heartworm, flea, and tick prevention that costs roughly $45/month.
All our resident dogs are on prescription meds that cost between $40 - 60/month.
Vaccines and bloodwork are done once a year, ranging from $185 - 300. Help cover these costs.
Our senior dogs, like Quinn, Hunter, Elvis, and Hudson, rely on special food or have allergies to certain products, like chicken, and require special food.
Our residents need love, care, and training, along with boarding. It all takes time, money, and resources away from other dogs in our care. This money will help cover the daily expenses.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!