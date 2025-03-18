Help Send CCF Youth to Student Leadership University

Soft pink and coral-hued, this elegant, brand-new purse is the perfect addition to any closet. Complete with a cross-body strap and lining made from recycled materials, this is a bag suitable for all seasons.
Katie Loxton Dusty Pink purse, small (5 1/8" x 7 1/2" x 2 1/2)
Value/$44
Generously Donated by The Potpourri House in Tyler. Thank you!
Soft pink and coral-hued, this elegant, brand-new purse is the perfect addition to any closet. Complete with a cross-body strap and lining made from recycled materials, this is a bag suitable for all seasons.
Katie Loxton Dusty Pink purse, small (5 1/8" x 7 1/2" x 2 1/2)
Value/$44
Generously Donated by The Potpourri House in Tyler. Thank you!
1 Parent's Night Out at Code Ninjas, Tyler TX
$10
Starting bid
Join us at Code Ninjas for Parent's Night Out every 3rd Friday of the month (see events for exact dates)! Immerse your kids in a fun, video game-themed evening with rotating themes like Minecraft, Fall Guys, Among Us, Nintendo, and more. Drop off your young gamers for an epic night of learning and play while you enjoy your own night out. All of our employees have been background checked and we have state-of-the-art security cameras in all public areas for safety! For a typical Parent's Night Out, we have consoles set up on screens for multiple players to play games associated with the month's theme, laptops set up for our private Minecraft server, Roblox, and more! And if that STILL isn't enough, kids have access to our other STEM toys like marble run, magnetic tiles, etc. Kids can bring their own devices and play with friends! We even feed your kids pizza. ($49 value)
Thank you, Code Ninjas, Tyler TX for supporting our students!
Join us at Code Ninjas for Parent's Night Out every 3rd Friday of the month (see events for exact dates)! Immerse your kids in a fun, video game-themed evening with rotating themes like Minecraft, Fall Guys, Among Us, Nintendo, and more. Drop off your young gamers for an epic night of learning and play while you enjoy your own night out. All of our employees have been background checked and we have state-of-the-art security cameras in all public areas for safety! For a typical Parent's Night Out, we have consoles set up on screens for multiple players to play games associated with the month's theme, laptops set up for our private Minecraft server, Roblox, and more! And if that STILL isn't enough, kids have access to our other STEM toys like marble run, magnetic tiles, etc. Kids can bring their own devices and play with friends! We even feed your kids pizza. ($49 value)
Thank you, Code Ninjas, Tyler TX for supporting our students!
1 Summer Camp Week at Code Ninjas, Tyler TX (1 of 1)
$50
Starting bid
Get ready for a summer adventure! Our Summer Camp schedule has just dropped, packed with exciting activities that keep the fun going while beating the heat. Enroll now and watch your ninjas thrive!
Camp Options include:
JR Gamemakers
3D Studio: Creators I
Minecraft: Modding Masters
Content Creators: YouTube Stars
Programming in Python
Robotics
AND MORE! See website for info: https://www.codeninjas.com/tx-tyler/camps
Valid for new camp enrollment. (Value: $200-$300) Only valid for Tyler, TX location.
Thank you, Code Ninjas, Tyler TX for supporting our students!
Get ready for a summer adventure! Our Summer Camp schedule has just dropped, packed with exciting activities that keep the fun going while beating the heat. Enroll now and watch your ninjas thrive!
Camp Options include:
JR Gamemakers
3D Studio: Creators I
Minecraft: Modding Masters
Content Creators: YouTube Stars
Programming in Python
Robotics
AND MORE! See website for info: https://www.codeninjas.com/tx-tyler/camps
Valid for new camp enrollment. (Value: $200-$300) Only valid for Tyler, TX location.
Thank you, Code Ninjas, Tyler TX for supporting our students!
Artrageous Studios: Private Ballroom Lesson for Two
$20
Starting bid
Looking for the perfect date night?
Artrageous Studious is offering an evening of fun and dance in their private studio! Now is your opportunity to learn all kinds of couple dancing from professionals.
This welcoming and exciting private dance lesson is not something to be missed- don't pass up your opportunity to be taken care of by this hospitable studio!
This is a private ballroom lesson for two at Artrageous Studios in Lindale, TX. Call 903-312-8153 for any questions about the studio or available lesson times.
Thank you, Artrageous Studios, for supporting our students!
Looking for the perfect date night?
Artrageous Studious is offering an evening of fun and dance in their private studio! Now is your opportunity to learn all kinds of couple dancing from professionals.
This welcoming and exciting private dance lesson is not something to be missed- don't pass up your opportunity to be taken care of by this hospitable studio!
This is a private ballroom lesson for two at Artrageous Studios in Lindale, TX. Call 903-312-8153 for any questions about the studio or available lesson times.
Thank you, Artrageous Studios, for supporting our students!
1 Summer Camp Week at Code Ninjas, Tyler TX (2 of 2)
$50
Starting bid
Get ready for a summer adventure! Our Summer Camp schedule has just dropped, packed with exciting activities that keep the fun going while beating the heat. Enroll now and watch your ninjas thrive!
Camp Options include:
JR Gamemakers
3D Studio: Creators I
Minecraft: Modding Masters
Content Creators: YouTube Stars
Programming in Python
Robotics
AND MORE! See website for info: https://www.codeninjas.com/tx-tyler/camps
Valid for new camp enrollment. (Value: $200-$300) Only valid for Tyler, TX location.
Thank you, Code Ninjas, Tyler TX for supporting our students!
Get ready for a summer adventure! Our Summer Camp schedule has just dropped, packed with exciting activities that keep the fun going while beating the heat. Enroll now and watch your ninjas thrive!
Camp Options include:
JR Gamemakers
3D Studio: Creators I
Minecraft: Modding Masters
Content Creators: YouTube Stars
Programming in Python
Robotics
AND MORE! See website for info: https://www.codeninjas.com/tx-tyler/camps
Valid for new camp enrollment. (Value: $200-$300) Only valid for Tyler, TX location.
Thank you, Code Ninjas, Tyler TX for supporting our students!
Hand-Painted Tangerine Canvas bag & $25 Gift Card
$20
Starting bid
Carry the liveliness of summer with you everywhere with this hand painted tote bag! Fashionable and durable, this bag reflects the amount of love and work put into it.
Complete with a 25$ gift card to Bound Books in downtown Lindale!!
Thank you, Lavender Farm and Bound Books in Lindale TX, for supporting our students!
Carry the liveliness of summer with you everywhere with this hand painted tote bag! Fashionable and durable, this bag reflects the amount of love and work put into it.
Complete with a 25$ gift card to Bound Books in downtown Lindale!!
Thank you, Lavender Farm and Bound Books in Lindale TX, for supporting our students!
Christus Health Fitness and Pool 1 Month Membership
$20
Starting bid
($135 Value)
Enjoy 1 Month of full access to fitness equipment and the indoor pool at the Christus Fitness center in Lindale!
Thank you Christus in Lindale for supporting our students.
($135 Value)
Enjoy 1 Month of full access to fitness equipment and the indoor pool at the Christus Fitness center in Lindale!
Thank you Christus in Lindale for supporting our students.
Be Fit Tyler 3 Months Bootcamp
$20
Starting bid
Ready to get active right here in Tyler?
Take advantage of this limited-time offer and enjoy a full three months of BOOTCAMP at Be Fit Tyler! Experience our top-notch facilities, supportive community, and wide range of fitness options. Whether you're a seasoned athlete or just starting out, Be Fit Tyler is your local partner in achieving your health and wellness goals. Don't miss this chance to invest in yourself!
Ready to get active right here in Tyler?
Take advantage of this limited-time offer and enjoy a full three months of BOOTCAMP at Be Fit Tyler! Experience our top-notch facilities, supportive community, and wide range of fitness options. Whether you're a seasoned athlete or just starting out, Be Fit Tyler is your local partner in achieving your health and wellness goals. Don't miss this chance to invest in yourself!
Be Fit Tyler 3 Months Membership
$20
Starting bid
Ready to get active right here in Tyler?
Take advantage of this limited-time offer and enjoy a full three months of membership at Be Fit Tyler! Experience our top-notch facilities, supportive community, and wide range of fitness options. Whether you're a seasoned athlete or just starting out, Be Fit Tyler is your local partner in achieving your health and wellness goals. Don't miss this chance to invest in yourself!
Ready to get active right here in Tyler?
Take advantage of this limited-time offer and enjoy a full three months of membership at Be Fit Tyler! Experience our top-notch facilities, supportive community, and wide range of fitness options. Whether you're a seasoned athlete or just starting out, Be Fit Tyler is your local partner in achieving your health and wellness goals. Don't miss this chance to invest in yourself!
Sky Ranch Launch Camp
$50
Starting bid
(Value: $359)
For kids Grades K-3
Sky Ranch Launch camp brings intentional fun to you through our exceptional Day Camp experience. Daily themes, relational staff, the most epic inflatables, super cool dance parties, and crazy fun water days are just the beginning of what we do! Carefully selected and highly trained college-aged counselors lead, encourage, and support your child through activities, Bible studies, and everything in between–all with a purpose. Our goal is to create an environment where your child can form friendships, try new things, and learn more about Christ. It's the perfect place for kids to prepare to launch into overnight camp.
https://skyranch.org/pages/launch-camp
(Value: $359)
For kids Grades K-3
Sky Ranch Launch camp brings intentional fun to you through our exceptional Day Camp experience. Daily themes, relational staff, the most epic inflatables, super cool dance parties, and crazy fun water days are just the beginning of what we do! Carefully selected and highly trained college-aged counselors lead, encourage, and support your child through activities, Bible studies, and everything in between–all with a purpose. Our goal is to create an environment where your child can form friendships, try new things, and learn more about Christ. It's the perfect place for kids to prepare to launch into overnight camp.
https://skyranch.org/pages/launch-camp
3 Month membership to Anytime Fitness in Lindale
$20
Starting bid
Ready to kickstart your health and wellness journey? For a limited time, experience all the benefits of an Anytime Fitness membership absolutely free for three full months! Enjoy 24/7 access to thousands of conveniently located clubs worldwide, state-of-the-art equipment, and a welcoming community to support your goals. Don't miss this incredible opportunity to invest in yourself without any initial commitment. Sign up today and discover what you can achieve!
Ready to kickstart your health and wellness journey? For a limited time, experience all the benefits of an Anytime Fitness membership absolutely free for three full months! Enjoy 24/7 access to thousands of conveniently located clubs worldwide, state-of-the-art equipment, and a welcoming community to support your goals. Don't miss this incredible opportunity to invest in yourself without any initial commitment. Sign up today and discover what you can achieve!
Proverbs Hand Written Calligraphy in Matte
$5
Starting bid
Proverbs Calligraphy in Matte, 11 in x 14 in.
This beautiful artwork masterfully made by hand is full of biblical inspiration to encourage and light up your home.
Decorative and lively, this elegant piece shows a local artist quoting from the depth of her heart a crucial piece of scripture from the important book of Proverbs.
Thank you to our donors for this wonderful wall art that is both comforting and delicately made!
Proverbs Calligraphy in Matte, 11 in x 14 in.
This beautiful artwork masterfully made by hand is full of biblical inspiration to encourage and light up your home.
Decorative and lively, this elegant piece shows a local artist quoting from the depth of her heart a crucial piece of scripture from the important book of Proverbs.
Thank you to our donors for this wonderful wall art that is both comforting and delicately made!
Photography Session by Angel D. Photography
$60
Starting bid
(Typical Value: $175)
This professional photoshoot can bring any milestone to life. Save your most precious moments and prepare to smile with Angel D. Photography, a local, yet polished, photographer. Her hometown touch, genuine heart, delicate care, and undeniable talent is what your photo frames deserve.
This certificate is for any photography and is valid until March 8, 2026. Thank you, Angel D.!
(Typical Value: $175)
This professional photoshoot can bring any milestone to life. Save your most precious moments and prepare to smile with Angel D. Photography, a local, yet polished, photographer. Her hometown touch, genuine heart, delicate care, and undeniable talent is what your photo frames deserve.
This certificate is for any photography and is valid until March 8, 2026. Thank you, Angel D.!
Plymouth plantation Hand Written Calligraphy in Frame
$5
Starting bid
Plymouth plantation framed quote 10 in x 12 in
Plymouth plantation framed quote 10 in x 12 in
Fishing Basket with Bonus Tumbler by James Niggemeyer
$30
Starting bid
Ready to hit the lake?
This basket assembled by renowned professional fisher and internet sensation James Niggemeyer has everything you need to have your most successful fishing trip yet. Bountiful with an expert's touch, this basket is destined to set records. Complete with a bonus thermos!
Hand chosen and put together by award-winning elite competitive fisher James Niggemeyer. Visit jamesniggemeyer.com for more information.
Ready to hit the lake?
This basket assembled by renowned professional fisher and internet sensation James Niggemeyer has everything you need to have your most successful fishing trip yet. Bountiful with an expert's touch, this basket is destined to set records. Complete with a bonus thermos!
Hand chosen and put together by award-winning elite competitive fisher James Niggemeyer. Visit jamesniggemeyer.com for more information.
The Lion and The Lamb, Framed Charcoal Original Art
$10
Starting bid
Lion & lamb framed 16 1/2 in x 13 1/2 in
Lion & lamb framed 16 1/2 in x 13 1/2 in
Sunset at Café de Nice, Large Painting
$10
Starting bid
Large Painting/Wall Decor, 44 1/2 in x 33 in
Warm and elegant, this painting is the perfect addition to any wall yearning for a touch of France.
This youthful artwork with a radiant mandarin-hued wash is as peaceful as it is beautiful and made to be loved.
Thank you to our donor!
Large Painting/Wall Decor, 44 1/2 in x 33 in
Warm and elegant, this painting is the perfect addition to any wall yearning for a touch of France.
This youthful artwork with a radiant mandarin-hued wash is as peaceful as it is beautiful and made to be loved.
Thank you to our donor!
The Child by Tree, Framed Charcoal/Graphite Original Art
$10
Starting bid
Step into a moment of quiet reflection with *The Child by Tree, a stunning original artwork rendered in charcoal and graphite. This piece captures the innocence and stillness of childhood in nature. Framed and ready to display, this 17 ½ by 14 ½ inch piece is a great addition to any art collection or living space.
Step into a moment of quiet reflection with *The Child by Tree, a stunning original artwork rendered in charcoal and graphite. This piece captures the innocence and stillness of childhood in nature. Framed and ready to display, this 17 ½ by 14 ½ inch piece is a great addition to any art collection or living space.
Burial Hill Plymouth Quote Framed
$5
Starting bid
Bring a piece of American history into your home with this beautifully framed quote from Burial Hill, one of Plymouth’s most historic and hallowed sites. This 14 ½ by 12 inch piece features a thoughtfully chosen quote that captures the reverence and legacy of the early settlers who helped shape a nation. Elegantly framed and ready to hang, it’s a meaningful blend of literature, heritage, and visual grace.
Bring a piece of American history into your home with this beautifully framed quote from Burial Hill, one of Plymouth’s most historic and hallowed sites. This 14 ½ by 12 inch piece features a thoughtfully chosen quote that captures the reverence and legacy of the early settlers who helped shape a nation. Elegantly framed and ready to hang, it’s a meaningful blend of literature, heritage, and visual grace.
Sailing by Faith Painting, 20 in x 16 in
$10
Starting bid
Let your heart set sail with Sailing by Faith, a captivating 20 x 16 inch original painting that beautifully blends motion, emotion, and inspiration. The imagery of a sailboat navigating open waters serves as a powerful metaphor for courage, guidance, and walking by faith—not by sight.
Let your heart set sail with Sailing by Faith, a captivating 20 x 16 inch original painting that beautifully blends motion, emotion, and inspiration. The imagery of a sailboat navigating open waters serves as a powerful metaphor for courage, guidance, and walking by faith—not by sight.
Conquering Cars Gift Basket
$15
Starting bid
Get ready for the road ahead with the Conquering Cars Gift Basket! This perfect gift includes a Basic membership to Conquering Cars, giving you access to valuable resources and benefits. You'll also receive a stylish Conquering Cars hat to show your automotive pride and a practical multi-tool set for those unexpected roadside situations. Everything you need to feel prepared and confident on your journeys!
Get ready for the road ahead with the Conquering Cars Gift Basket! This perfect gift includes a Basic membership to Conquering Cars, giving you access to valuable resources and benefits. You'll also receive a stylish Conquering Cars hat to show your automotive pride and a practical multi-tool set for those unexpected roadside situations. Everything you need to feel prepared and confident on your journeys!
America Caligraphy quote in matte
$5
Starting bid
This beautifully crafted piece features a meaningful quote about America, rendered in a sophisticated calligraphy style. Printed on high-quality paper with a smooth matte finish, this 14in x 11in print adds a touch of patriotic elegance to any space. Its timeless design and thoughtful message make it a perfect addition to your home or office, or a cherished gift.
This beautifully crafted piece features a meaningful quote about America, rendered in a sophisticated calligraphy style. Printed on high-quality paper with a smooth matte finish, this 14in x 11in print adds a touch of patriotic elegance to any space. Its timeless design and thoughtful message make it a perfect addition to your home or office, or a cherished gift.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!