Help Stock Our Shelves

Goal: 500 pancake and syrup packages
(minimum order: 5 packages))
Goal: 2,000 boxes of cereal
(minimum order: 5 boxes)
Goal: 500 packages of oatmeal
(minimum order 10 packages)
Goal:1000 jars of peanut butter
(minimum order 5 jars)
Goal: 500 bottles of ketchup
(minimum order 5 bottles)
Goal: 500 bottles of mustard
(minimum order 5 bottles)
Goal: 1000 Spaghetti Dinner Kits
(minimum order 5 kits)
Goal: 500 cans of tuna and 500 cans of chicken
(minimum order 10 cans)
Goal: 2,000 cans of corn
(minimum order 10 cans)
Goal: 2,000 cans of green beans
(minimum order 10 cans)
Goal: 1000 cans of baked beans
(minimum orer 10 cans)
Goal: 250 cans of black beans
(minimum order 5 cans)
Goal: 500 bags of rice
(minimum order 5 bags)
Goal: 100 boxes of diapers
(minimum order 1 box)
Goal: 12 boxes
(minimum order 1 box)
Goal: 500 Bibles
(minimum order 5 Bibles)
