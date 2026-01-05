Help Support Mary Poppins Through Advertising in Our Program!

As a Presenting Sponsor, you will be recognized as the presenting sponsor in all event materials and promotions (e.g., "Firefly Creative's The Wizard of Oz presented by [Sponsor Name]"). You will receive two full-page ads in our program, including a prime position on the front or back cover, and a personal shoutout and recognition at every performance. Enjoy five premium section seats for EACH show, with the flexibility to exchange for a larger block of tickets for a single performance. Your logo will be prominently featured on all promotional materials, posters, digital marketing, and event signage. In addition, you will receive a thank you video from the entire cast, crew, and staff, along with a deluxe gift package that includes themed merchandise and a personalized thank you certificate. You will be recognized as a visionary supporter driving the success and growth of Firefly Creative's productions.
Ruby Slippers: Production Sponsor
$1,000
As a sponsor, you will receive one full-page ad in our program (in color) and a personal shoutout at every performance. You will also enjoy three premium section seats for each show, with the flexibility to exchange for ten seats at a single performance if preferred. Your business will receive a prominent listing on our posters and the front of the playbill, along with exclusive free merchandise. Your logo will be prominently displayed on banners and signage at the event venue. Additionally, you will receive a themed gift or souvenir from the production as a token of appreciation. You will be recognized as a top supporter, helping us deliver an unforgettable journey down the Yellow Brick Road.
Emerald City: Performance Sponsor
$500
You will receive one full-page ad in our program (black and white) and have the opportunity to sponsor one performance, with the choice of which night to feature your sponsorship. You will also receive a special mention during the curtain speech on the night of your performance sponsorship. Enjoy three premium section seats for one performance. Your logo will be featured on a dedicated sponsor recognition page in the program and on the theater's website. Additionally, you will receive a tangible token of appreciation to acknowledge your support. You will be recognized as a key supporter bringing the magic of Oz to life for our community.
No Place Like Home - Center Page Ad
$100
Make your business feel like home in the center of our program with a full-page black-and-white ad. It’s the perfect spot for reaching our audience in the heart of the action.
Dimensions: 6.5" x 9.5" (black and white)
Heartfelt - Full-Page Ad
$75
Capture the attention of our audience with a full-page ad that showcases your business with heart and passion. Let your support for the arts shine brightly.
Dimensions: 6.5" x 9.5"
Courageous - Half Page Ad
$50
Make a bold statement with a half-page ad that demonstrates your business's courage and commitment to supporting the arts in our community.
Dimensions: 6.5" x 4.5"
Brainy - Quarter Page Ad
$25
Share your business's wisdom and innovation with a quarter-page ad. It's a smart way to connect with our audience and show your support for creativity and the arts.
Dimensions: 3" x 4.5"
