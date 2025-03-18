CARES 7th Annual Sensory Walk & NEW Sensory Circus

Saturday, June 7th at Valley Park, Hurricane

EVENT SCHEDULE

11:00 AM: Registration opens

12:00 PM: Live Circus Stage Show begins

12:45 PM: Fundraising Team Awards presentation

1:00 PM: Sensory Walk Kick-off

1:15 PM: Sensory Circus Activities begin

2:15 PM: Encore Live Circus Stage Show Begins for Community

3:00 PM: Encore Sensory Walk Kick-off

4:00 PM: Close of Event

WHAT TO EXPECT

The Sensory Walk: Community Autism Resources & Education Systems' (CARES) signature event brings our community together to support West Virginia's autistic children and families. This immersive journey invites everyone to experience the world through different sensory perspectives. Each thoughtfully designed station offers a glimpse into how our autistic community members may perceive their surroundings—revealing beauty, wonder, and insight that might otherwise go unnoticed. We celebrate these unique ways of experiencing the world and the profound understanding they can bring to all of us.









The NEW Sensory Circus: This exciting addition kicks off our event with a spectacular Live Circus Stage Show at 12:00 PM—before the Sensory Walk begins! The performance celebrates the joy, creativity, and resilience within all of us. After the walk, the celebration continues with Sensory Circus Festivities including:

Hands-on sensory activities for all ages

Family-friendly games and activities

Community Resource Fair

Food concessions and artisan vendors

CARES merchandise

HOW TO PARTICIPATE

Purchase your tickets (One ticket per participant covers all activities) Form a team or join an existing one: Help expand our fundraising reach by gathering friends, family, or colleagues to walk together Set a fundraising goal: Every dollar supports vital autism resources and education

TEAM AWARDS

The Greatest Showman (Biggest Fundraising Team) : Named after the film that celebrates acceptance of all people and their differences. This team raises the highest amount of funds for CARES and will be honored as Grand Marshals , leading the Sensory Walk AND get to throw out the FIRST PITCH at the Charleston Dirty Birds "Stim City" ballgame on July 11.

The Funhouse (Largest Walk Team) : This award celebrates the team that gathers the most members to participate, demonstrating impressive community leadership and dedication to supporting the autism community.

The Captivating Caravan (Most Creative Theme Team) : Recognizes the team that fully embraces the Sensory Circus theme with creativity and enthusiasm. Whether through costumes, decorations, or themed activities, this team exemplifies the spirit of inclusivity, fun and imagination.

The Big Top Business (Top Business Team): Honors the business team achieving the highest fundraising total while creating excitement and public interest for CARES. This award celebrates exceptional efforts in navigating the fundraising world to become the Greatest Team on Earth.

We need your help to make this special day a success! Let's honor the individuality and talents within our autistic loved ones by building a team and raising funds together. Every dollar you raise will allow CARES to serve more families through their vital programs.





Purchase a sign to celebrate Your Au-some Loved Ones!









As part of your registration, you have the option to purchase special "Celebration Signs" to honor the amazing autistic individuals, siblings, teachers, or supportive champions in your life.





These bright, colorful signs will be prominently displayed along the Sensory Walk path and at future CARES events throughout the year. They're the perfect way to make your loved ones feel celebrated, represented, and embraced by the community.





I invite you to join my fundraising team for this event. It's easy to get started –

Click the “Donate” link to donate to CARES on behalf of my team.





ACCESSIBILITY NOTE

The Sensory Walk takes place primarily on a GRAVEL TRAIL. Alternative paths will be available for those with mobility challenges or strollers, though these may bypass some walk elements.





Join us for this exhilarating community event supporting Community Autism Resources and Education Systems (CARES)! Your participation directly empowers autistic children and families through education, advocacy, and access to evidence-based services.

This event isn't just for the autism community—it's for anyone who wants to expand their perspective and celebrate the diversity of human perception.





Ready to experience the world anew? Purchase your ticket today!







