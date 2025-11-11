NM Bulls D12 Cheer Travel Sponsor

Grand Champion Travel Sponsor
$1,000

Business Logo displayed on the sleeve of the t-shirt.


Business logo along with business information will be mentioned on all of our social media platforms.

National Travel Sponsor
$750

Large business logo to be prominently displayed on the back of the t-shirt.


Business logo along with business information will be mentioned on all of our social media platforms.

Regional Travel Sponsor
$500

Small business logo to be prominently displayed on the back of the t-shirt.


Business logo will be mentioned on all of our social media platforms.

State Travel Sponsor
$250

Business or individual name to be displayed on the back of the t-shirt.


Business or individual name will be mentioned on all of our social media platforms.

Local Travel Sponsor
$100

Business or individual name to be displayed on the back of the t-shirt.


Business or individual name will be mentioned on all of our social media platforms.

