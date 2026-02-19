Create Waunakee, Inc

Hosted by

Create Waunakee, Inc

About this event

Growing Together: Rooted in Creativity

The Landing at the Lone Girl

114 E Main St, Waunakee, WI 53597, USA

General "Seed" Entry
$65

Includes full entry to the event, dinner, one welcome drink, and entertainment.

VIP "Bloom" Ticket
$110

Includes priority entry to the event, dinner, one welcome drink, and entertainment. PLUS a reserved seat, plus a Create Waunakee, Inc. Community Membership - $75 value. (which grants you year-round perks like our Overture Center ticket discounts!).

The "Garden" Table
$800

The best way to support as a group! Includes a reserved table for 10 guests and one complimentary Community Membership.

Sponsor Table
$1,000

Logo placement online, at the dinner and in the Creatives Members directory and

a table for 10 and one complimentary community membership.

Add a donation for Create Waunakee, Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!