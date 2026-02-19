Growing Together: Rooted in Creativity

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About this event
114 E Main St, Waunakee, WI 53597, USA
Includes full entry to the event, dinner, one welcome drink, and entertainment.
Includes priority entry to the event, dinner, one welcome drink, and entertainment. PLUS a reserved seat, plus a Create Waunakee, Inc. Community Membership - $75 value. (which grants you year-round perks like our Overture Center ticket discounts!).
The best way to support as a group! Includes a reserved table for 10 guests and one complimentary Community Membership.
Logo placement online, at the dinner and in the Creatives Members directory and
a table for 10 and one complimentary community membership.
$
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