Help Us Host Meaningful Events for Veterans and their Families in 2026

Buy a veteran or their family member a meal and a drink! We'll have four food trucks to choose from and are expecting around 25 people to attend!
Want to sponsor this event for $400? Please purchase the 20 tickets and we will reach out to you for more information and logo to post on all social medias and flyers.
Help us purchase the food and drinks for this BBQ. We usually have hamburgers, hot dogs, chips, soda, water, and juice. Plus a couple sweet treats like cookies and brownies. We expect to have 30 people there!
Want to sponsor this event for $300? Please purchase the 30 tickets and we will reach out to you for more information and logo to post on all social medias and flyers.
Have items to donate for prizes in Bingo? Please email us at [email protected]
Help us purchase entrance fees to Enchanted Rock along with drinks and snacks for when we summit the top and breakfast in Fredericksburg after. We expect to have up to 15 people attending!
Want to sponsor this event in full for $300? Please purchase the 15 tickets and we will reach out to you for more information and logo to post on all social medias and flyers.
Sponsor a veteran for their Spartan Race in Austin! This sponsorship covers their entrance fee to the race, hotel stay x 2 nights, race day shirts, and food for both days. We are sponsoring 8 Veterans for this event!
Want to sponsor this event for $2,00? Please purchase the 8 tickets and we will reach out to you for more information and logo to post on all social medias and flyers.
Sponsor a veteran or their family member to enjoy a night out at the movies! This will cover their entrance fee and a snack. We expect up to 20 people!
Want to sponsor this event for $400? Please purchase the 20 tickets and we will reach out to you for more information and logo to post on all social medias and flyers.
Sponsor a veteran or a family member to run in the 5k Flag Run! We expect 10 people to join in!
Want to sponsor this event for $400? Please purchase the 10 tickets and we will reach out to you for more information and logo to post on all social medias and flyers.
Sponsor a Veteran or their family with drinks, snacks, and help us secure the venue! We expect 20 people to attend!
Want to sponsor this event for $900? Please purchase the 20 tickets and we will reach out to you for more information and logo to post on all social medias and flyers.
