🌼 Help Us Refurbish the Pollinator Garden at St. Francis of Assisi!

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(Eupatorium perfoliatum) -- Growing in moist conditions, Eupatorium perfoliatum (Boneset) produces flat to roundish heads of white flowers. The stem is covered with long spreading hairs with leaves that are often joined at the base, appearing to surround the stem. Many different insect species are attracted to the flowers as the nectar is relatively easy to access.
(Rudbeckia hirta) -- These cheery yellow flowers boast chocolate brown centers, waving above hairy leaves. The plant is biennial and the classic pioneer species in new native plantings; they come in strong in the early years but then succumb to longer-lived perennial plants. They are prolific self-seeders, though, so they’ll appear in the garden for years to come. Incredibly drought tolerant.
(Asclepias tuberosa) -- Mature plants in ideal locations can make as many as 20 stems at an average height of 2’. The vivid orange color, low mounded profile, and ability to attract and sustain butterflies make this plant a well-known landscape favorite for all types of gardens. The leaves are somewhat narrow, up to 1” and tapered, with no stem and dark green in color. Like all species in the Asclepias genus, Asclepias tuberosa is one of the larval host plants for the monarch butterfly.
(Penstemon digitalis) -- Matures to 3' in height and has white to pink flowers. It prefers medium to dry medium soils but can adapt to many light conditions: full sun to part shade such as clearings within forests, woods' edges, and savannas. The tubular flowers of this plant attract long-tongued bees, including honeybees, bumblebees, Miner bees, Mason bees, and hummingbirds.
(Eutrochium maculatum) -- Joe Pye Weed is a very tall plant, up to 6' in the best sun/soil conditions, but strong stems support the flowering plant so it rarely needs to be staked. These attractive stems are almost the same color as the dusty rose-colored flowers, which will bloom for many weeks in July and August, becoming absolute magnets for dozens of species of butterflies. Also called Spotted Joe Pye Weed, it is best planted in full to almost-full sun and rich, moist soils.
(Symphyotrichum novae-angliae) -- Maturing to 5' tall, it is rich with purple flowers with orange-yellow centers from late summer to October. Popular with pollinators, it thrives in full sun or light shade in all but the driest soils. Before New England Aster blooms, it is easy to identify the plant because of the hairy stem and leaves that clasp the stem in a distinctive manner, nearly encircling it
(Echinacea purpurea) -- The flowers are a golden red to purple and may release a slight fragrance in strong sunlight. They are much-loved by bees. Blooms appear June-September and some Purple Coneflowers may re-bloom in the fall, especially if dead-headed early on. Echinacea purpurea matures to 4' in height. The preference is full or partial sun, and moist to medium conditions.
(Monarda didyma) -- Scarlet Bee Balm blooms in bright red fireworks: each tubular set of petals flare out from the center, curving away in an explosive blossom. These phenomenal flowers are often accompanied by burgundy bracts. The intense color is coveted in gardens and harkens to hummingbirds as well as a plethora of smaller pollinators. Foliage is arrayed from a squared-off stem and is very aromatic. Leaves can be showy in their own right, often sporting red-tinted veins.
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