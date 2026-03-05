Help us Shift the Stigma around mental health

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About the memberships
Valid until April 29, 2027
As an executive sponsor for the 2026 Passport Cruise you receive:
6 passports to event, ad in passport, logo on event shirt, social media acknowledgement, signage at check-in and celebration, logo on website, verbal recognition at celebration
Valid until April 29, 2027
As an awareness sponsor for the 2026 Passport Cruise you receive:
4 passports to event, logo in passport, logo on event shirt, social media acknowledgement, signage at all awareness stations, logo on website
Valid until April 29, 2027
As the registration sponsor for the 2026 Passport Cruise you receive:
2 passports to event, logo in passport, name on event shirt, prominent signage at check-in, logo on website
Valid until April 29, 2027
As a traveler sponsor for the 2026 Passport Cruise you receive:
1 passport to event, logo in passport, name on event shirt, signage at check-in, logo on website
Valid until April 29, 2027
As the destination sponsor for the 2026 Passport Cruise you receive:
signage at 1 destination, logo on website
$
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