Shifting Gears For Regan

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Shifting Gears For Regan

About the memberships

Help us Shift the Stigma around mental health

Executive Sponsor
$5,000

Valid until April 29, 2027

As an executive sponsor for the 2026 Passport Cruise you receive:
6 passports to event, ad in passport, logo on event shirt, social media acknowledgement, signage at check-in and celebration, logo on website, verbal recognition at celebration

Awareness Sponsor
$3,000

Valid until April 29, 2027

As an awareness sponsor for the 2026 Passport Cruise you receive:
4 passports to event, logo in passport, logo on event shirt, social media acknowledgement, signage at all awareness stations, logo on website

Registration Sponsor
$2,000

Valid until April 29, 2027

As the registration sponsor for the 2026 Passport Cruise you receive:
2 passports to event, logo in passport, name on event shirt, prominent signage at check-in, logo on website

Traveler Sponsor
$1,000

Valid until April 29, 2027

As a traveler sponsor for the 2026 Passport Cruise you receive:
1 passport to event, logo in passport, name on event shirt, signage at check-in, logo on website

Destination Sponsor
$375

Valid until April 29, 2027

As the destination sponsor for the 2026 Passport Cruise you receive:
signage at 1 destination, logo on website

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!