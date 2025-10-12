Help WCLT's Volunteers Work This Winter

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
17 x 21 inches
Perfect for framing
Two Indonesian Hand Screened Material Panels 17 x 21 inches on silk. One 17 x 21 inches hand screened silk.panel depicts two Gods flying through the air racing off to battle, one riding a lion that attached to a chariot with another God bow and arrow in hand. Another 17 x 21 inches hand screened silk panel features two Gods flying through the air racing off to battle, one riding a horse attached to a chariot while the other God is holding the horses rein.
Starting bid
Hand built circa 19th century. Original throughout. Has been in the same family for 50 years. Wood unknown but stained to be a brownish mahogany, original finish. Dovetailed . Back is thin original panel.
33.5"Wide x31.5"Height x 11.5" deep
Item must be picked up by buyers or delivered by WCLT but within no more than 50 miles from Waterville.
Starting bid
Dolls are sold as a pair. These 24 inch clown dolls made from socks were lovingly made in 1989 and in excellent condition to either be played with or as decoration in a children's bedroom.
Starting bid
Two available, consecutive nights of your choice in May, 2026 in a one bedroom cottage on Embden Pond, Maine. Cottage has fully equipped kitchen,bath,bedroom, laundry, living room and eating area. This is a family cottage offered to WCLT as a charitable donation. You will not be disappointed.
Starting bid
French Doll Becassine and Book “L’enfance de Becassine” This cloth Becassine doll is 8 inches and was made in the early 1960's and matches the doll on the children's hard cover comic strip book in French "L'enfance de Becasine" published in 1961. Bécassine dolls originated from the popular French comic character created by Joseph Pinchon in La Semaine de Suzette (1905), featuring a simple, provincial Breton girl known for her green smock and white coiffe, with early versions being simple wooden dolls (like the peg-jointed style) sold alongside the magazine, evolving into more detailed versions reflecting her character, including porcelain/bisque dolls and companions like Loulotte, capturing the spirit of French childhood toys for over a century.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Vintage Embroidered Panel. 13 X 39 inch Chinese silk embroidered vintage panel with peonies rising from a tree on a bridge and phoenix in the sky. While heavily damaged in some spots, it would look beautiful framed under glass.
Starting bid
Material 14 ft x 56 inches American Folk Art Museum Reproduction 1982 Kaufmann Screen Printed. This never used material with a basket full of flowers design would be lovely for curtains or a bed covering.
Starting bid
Here's a special gift to come due on a beautiful spring day. WCLT's directors will serve you and your guest a picnic at our park. The lunch will include a spread of delectable cheeses, crusty bread, cookies and a sparkling beverage.
Starting bid
Enjoy a three-hour tour with a devoted birder to explore the birds that live along the Kennebec River in Waterville. After-the-tour- homemade cookies are always included. Spring bird migration would be the perfect time.
Starting bid
Package never been opened! (We received two of these for Christmas and already had one!) Smaller version of this toy with cute little chipmunks inside.
Starting bid
This isn't a toy! A lovely ceramic of a happy Buddha. He is about 7 inches tall and his wooden stand is about 3 inches tall. His body is unglazed earthenware and his white robe is crackle-glazed. His fingers are exquisitely delicate.
Starting bid
These are early 20th century farm chairs that have been in my family's procession for at least 75 years. I have never had the time to restore them but they are solid and worth your time to remove the paint and repaint or stain. They are now handing in my carriage shed, just waiting for a new life! Item must be picked up by buyers or delivered by WCLT but within no more than 50 miles from Waterville.
Starting bid
Private tour for two people of a restored 1883 home on the National Register of Historic Places. Wine and cheese included. (picture by unknown but talented photographer)
Starting bid
Hand Batiked Cotton Tablecloth 42 x 56 inches in bright fuchsia tones made in the 1980s and in excellent condition. Would also make a lovely covering for a couch
Starting bid
13 X 39 inch Chinese silk embroidered vintage panel with peonies rising from a tree on a bridge and phoenix in the sky. While heavily damaged in some spots, it would look beautiful framed under glass.
Starting bid
This pair of numbered Fuggiti Studio lamps are approximately 21 to 22 inches tall with shades about 12 inches across. The lamp shades are colored/textured glass consisting of blue pieces and clear rows. The clear look like a crackled pattern but upon closer look it appears more like little ferns. The shades are held on by a top nut with an acorn finial. The base has a pattern that looks like a leaf or a lily pad pattern with small flowers in between. They are very heavy.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!