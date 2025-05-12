Helping Families Initiative's Online Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Yeti Tundra Cooler donated by Van's Sporting Goods
Yeti Roadie 24
Autographed Alabama baseball from UA VS Miss State 4/12/25 4-1. Signed by the #1 2026 MLB draft pick Justin LeBron #1 SS, Kade Snell #3 OF, Riley Quick #4 RHP, Peyton Steele # 26 OF and many more. Donated by Haley Wiggins & Peyton Steele and the Alabama Baseball team.
Autographed Jordan Lee hat and JLee Abu Garcia rod. Donated by Jordan & Kristen Lee
Autographed 2023 and 2024 MLF Team series fishing jerseys worn by Jesse during the tournaments and a Quantum PT Smoke 3 casting reel. Donated by Jesse and Haley Wiggins
This bag includes Lady Luck laundry detergent, Magnolia room spray, and a bar of soap. Donated by Magnolia Soap Co
This includes a $25 gift card, a leather notebook, and a sweet home Alabama wooden book mark. Donated by Leldon's
All Sports Pass, this pass grants the holder access to all Holly Pond High and Middle regular season home games for 2025-2026 season. Donated by Holly Pond Principal Nate Ayers
All Sports Pass, this pass grants the holder access to all Holly Pond High and Middle regular season home games for 2025-2026 season. Donated by Holly Pond Principal Nate Ayers
These passes include entrance to ALL 2025-2026 Hanceville High School Sporting Home Event. Excludes playoffs & tournaments. Donated by Hanceville High School Principal Daniel Wakefield
This includes all 2025-2026 home games. Donated by Good Hope High School Admin. Principal Scott Brown & Adrianna Skutchan
This bundle gets you 2 passes for all 2025-2026 home football games and 2 passes for all 2025-2026 home basketball games and some pom poms to cheer them on. Donated by Cold Spring High School Principal Eric Dickerson
These passes are valid for all 2025-2026 home games excluding playoff events. Donated by Dr. Wes Black and Shannon Anderson
2025-2026 Football season pass. Donated by the Fairview Quarterback Club
These passes are valid for all 2025-2026 home games excluding playoff events. Donated by Aaron Sparks
Gift cards from local business.
