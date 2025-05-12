eventClosed

Helping Families Initiative's Online Auction

500 2nd Ave SW, Cullman, AL 35055, USA

Yeti Tundra item
Yeti Tundra
$100

Yeti Tundra Cooler donated by Van's Sporting Goods

Yeti Roadie 24 item
Yeti Roadie 24
$100

Yeti Roadie 24

Autographed Alabama Baseball 2025 season item
Autographed Alabama Baseball 2025 season
$10

Autographed Alabama baseball from UA VS Miss State 4/12/25 4-1. Signed by the #1 2026 MLB draft pick Justin LeBron #1 SS, Kade Snell #3 OF, Riley Quick #4 RHP, Peyton Steele # 26 OF and many more. Donated by Haley Wiggins & Peyton Steele and the Alabama Baseball team.

Jordan Lee Fishing Swag item
Jordan Lee Fishing Swag
$50

Autographed Jordan Lee hat and JLee Abu Garcia rod. Donated by Jordan & Kristen Lee

Jesse Wiggins Fishing Bundle item
Jesse Wiggins Fishing Bundle
$50

Autographed 2023 and 2024 MLF Team series fishing jerseys worn by Jesse during the tournaments and a Quantum PT Smoke 3 casting reel. Donated by Jesse and Haley Wiggins

Magnolia Gift Bag item
Magnolia Gift Bag
$10

This bag includes Lady Luck laundry detergent, Magnolia room spray, and a bar of soap. Donated by Magnolia Soap Co

Gift Bag item
Gift Bag
$10

This includes a $25 gift card, a leather notebook, and a sweet home Alabama wooden book mark. Donated by Leldon's

Holly Pond Single FAMILY Pass item
Holly Pond Single FAMILY Pass
$50

All Sports Pass, this pass grants the holder access to all Holly Pond High and Middle regular season home games for 2025-2026 season. Donated by Holly Pond Principal Nate Ayers

Holly Pond Single Family Pass item
Holly Pond Single Family Pass
$50

All Sports Pass, this pass grants the holder access to all Holly Pond High and Middle regular season home games for 2025-2026 season. Donated by Holly Pond Principal Nate Ayers

2 Bulldog Season Passes item
2 Bulldog Season Passes
$50

These passes include entrance to ALL 2025-2026 Hanceville High School Sporting Home Event. Excludes playoffs & tournaments. Donated by Hanceville High School Principal Daniel Wakefield

GHHS All Season Sports Pass 2025-2026 item
GHHS All Season Sports Pass 2025-2026
$50

This includes all 2025-2026 home games. Donated by Good Hope High School Admin. Principal Scott Brown & Adrianna Skutchan

Cold Springs High School Season pass bundle item
Cold Springs High School Season pass bundle
$50

This bundle gets you 2 passes for all 2025-2026 home football games and 2 passes for all 2025-2026 home basketball games and some pom poms to cheer them on. Donated by Cold Spring High School Principal Eric Dickerson

West Point High School All Sports Passes item
West Point High School All Sports Passes
$50

These passes are valid for all 2025-2026 home games excluding playoff events. Donated by Dr. Wes Black and Shannon Anderson

Fairview High School Football season pass item
Fairview High School Football season pass
$20

2025-2026 Football season pass. Donated by the Fairview Quarterback Club

2 2025-2026 Cullman High School All Sports Passes item
2 2025-2026 Cullman High School All Sports Passes
$100

These passes are valid for all 2025-2026 home games excluding playoff events. Donated by Aaron Sparks

Gift Cards item
Gift Cards
$50

Gift cards from local business.

