Helping Hand For Animals Inc's Silent Auction - Certificate for 4 Hours of Legal Services

This Certificate Validates for up to 4 hours of
Legal Services pertaining to Estate Planning
Consultation and Preparation of Documents:
Wills, Healthcare Powers of Attorney, Financial
Powers of Attorney and Living Wills ($1,000 Value)
and / or Legal Services 4 Hours ($1,000 Value).
Matthew V. Stierman
Stierman Law Office, P.C.
501 S. Main St., Ste 1C
Council Bluffs, Iowa 51503
712.322.2040
Attorney Matthew V. Stierman obtained his B.A. from the University of Iowa and his J.D.
with distinction from the Iowa College of Law. He is licensed to practice in Iowa and
Nebraska with over 36 years of legal experience. Matthew Stierman is a member of the
Iowa State Bar Association, Nebraska State Bar Association and Omaha Bar Association.
Stierman Law Office, P.C. focuses on the following practice areas:
- Business - Real Estate - Wills, Trusts and Powers of Attorney - Probate of Estates
