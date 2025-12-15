Helping Hands 4 Cruising USA, Inc.'s Silent Auction

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Up for bid is a Hand Crafted Original artwork by Bradford Hermann. Spray paint and resin on a bamboo paintbrush handle. 16"x10"
Auction available to residents of the USA only. Winning bidder to pay shipping (not to exceed $10 and billed separately).
Starting bid
Up for bid is the Cruisers Survival Kit. Everything you need to start your cruise on the right foot.
Auction available to residents of the USA only. Winning bidder to pay shipping (not to exceed $10 and billed separately).
Starting bid
This handmade crochet throw blanket with fringe was donated in loving memory of Mary's father, Charles. 42"x52."
Auction available to residents of the USA only. Winning bidder to pay shipping (not to exceed $10 and billed separately).
Starting bid
Til death, and forever after. Celebrate the love of an afterlife-time with Jack and Sally, who appear on this coffin-shaped mini backpack. Lift the bag’s magnetic flaps to reveal the couple waiting inside. With shiny metallic features and an embroidered epitaph, this accessory makes a swoon-worthy addition to any outfit.
7”W x 10”H x 4.25”D
Auction available to residents of the USA only. Winning bidder to pay shipping (not to exceed $10 and billed separately).
Starting bid
Roll it, carry it, compress it up to 50% — save money and space on every trip. Airback FLEX is a next-generation travel hack built for smart travelers. It helps you skip luggage fees, compress your gear by up to 50%, and switch seamlessly from backpack to trolley, all in seconds.
• Dimensions: 40 × 30 × 20 cm / 15.7 × 11.8 × 7.9 inch
• Weight: 2.87 kg // Weight: 6.33 lb
Auction available to residents of the USA only. Winning bidder to pay shipping (not to exceed $10 and billed separately).
Starting bid
Up for bid is a one of a kind HAND SIGNED Concert Poster from the Foreign Journey Concert aboard the Norwegian Encore Cruise Ship on 12/1/2025. This is a great keepsake from the band Foreign Journey who is a premier Foreigner and Journey Band.
Auction available to residents of the USA only. Winning bidder to pay shipping (not to exceed $10 and billed separately).
Starting bid
Up for bid is a one of a kind HAND SIGNED Rock 'N Roll Tribute Cruise T-shirt (XL) from the Foreign Journey Concert aboard the Norwegian Encore Cruise Ship on 12/1/2025. This is a great keepsake from the band Foreign Journey who is a premier Foreigner and Journey Band and the Rock 'N Roll Tribute Cruise.
Auction available to residents of the USA only. Winning bidder to pay shipping (not to exceed $10 and billed separately).
Starting bid
Up for bid is a Loaded String Back Pack perfect for the traveler on the go. It includes, a 20 oz custom insulated tumbler, eye glass cleaning cloths, coasters for your drinks, two HH4C unisex t-shirts (size L) and two custom printed reusable tote bags and maybe more. This is one item you don't want to pass up!
Auction available to residents of the USA only. Winning bidder to pay shipping (not to exceed $10 and billed separately).
Starting bid
Up for bid is a must have in your kitchen for any family gathering. It is a very versatile baking dish for any need.
Auction available to residents of the USA only. Winning bidder to pay shipping (not to exceed $10 and billed separately).
Starting bid
Up for bid is an Electric Warming Tray. Are you having a party? Having guests over? This is a great item to keep your Hors d' oeuvres at constant serving temperature. With this, there is no need to continually keep warming items or rush to serve. Yes, you too can actually enjoy the gathering without worry.
Auction available to residents of the USA only. Winning bidder to pay shipping (not to exceed $10 and billed separately).
Starting bid
Up for bid is another kitchen "must have". This is a great kitchen baking dish that can be used for so much more than a turkey.
Auction available to residents of the USA only. Winning bidder to pay shipping (not to exceed $10 and billed separately).
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