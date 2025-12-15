Hosted by

Helping Hands 4 Cruising USA, Inc.

About this event

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Helping Hands 4 Cruising USA, Inc.'s Silent Auction

Artwork, School of Fish item
Artwork, School of Fish item
Artwork, School of Fish
$50

Starting bid

Up for bid is a Hand Crafted Original artwork by Bradford Hermann. Spray paint and resin on a bamboo paintbrush handle. 16"x10"


Auction available to residents of the USA only. Winning bidder to pay shipping (not to exceed $10 and billed separately).

Cruise Survival Kit item
Cruise Survival Kit item
Cruise Survival Kit
$10

Starting bid

Up for bid is the Cruisers Survival Kit. Everything you need to start your cruise on the right foot.


Auction available to residents of the USA only. Winning bidder to pay shipping (not to exceed $10 and billed separately).

Handmade Crocheted Throw item
Handmade Crocheted Throw
$50

Starting bid

This handmade crochet throw blanket with fringe was donated in loving memory of Mary's father, Charles. 42"x52."


Auction available to residents of the USA only. Winning bidder to pay shipping (not to exceed $10 and billed separately).

Limited Edition Nightmare Before Christmas Backpack item
Limited Edition Nightmare Before Christmas Backpack item
Limited Edition Nightmare Before Christmas Backpack item
Limited Edition Nightmare Before Christmas Backpack
$50

Starting bid

Til death, and forever after. Celebrate the love of an afterlife-time with Jack and Sally, who appear on this coffin-shaped mini backpack. Lift the bag’s magnetic flaps to reveal the couple waiting inside. With shiny metallic features and an embroidered epitaph, this accessory makes a swoon-worthy addition to any outfit.
7”W x 10”H x 4.25”D


Auction available to residents of the USA only. Winning bidder to pay shipping (not to exceed $10 and billed separately).

Air-Back Flex, Under Seat Hack for the Smart Traveler item
Air-Back Flex, Under Seat Hack for the Smart Traveler item
Air-Back Flex, Under Seat Hack for the Smart Traveler
$100

Starting bid

Roll it, carry it, compress it up to 50% — save money and space on every trip. Airback FLEX is a next-generation travel hack built for smart travelers. It helps you skip luggage fees, compress your gear by up to 50%, and switch seamlessly from backpack to trolley, all in seconds.
• Dimensions: 40 × 30 × 20 cm / 15.7 × 11.8 × 7.9 inch
• Weight: 2.87 kg // Weight: 6.33 lb


Auction available to residents of the USA only. Winning bidder to pay shipping (not to exceed $10 and billed separately).

Hand Signed Foreign Journey Concert Poster item
Hand Signed Foreign Journey Concert Poster
$20

Starting bid

Up for bid is a one of a kind HAND SIGNED Concert Poster from the Foreign Journey Concert aboard the Norwegian Encore Cruise Ship on 12/1/2025. This is a great keepsake from the band Foreign Journey who is a premier Foreigner and Journey Band.


Auction available to residents of the USA only. Winning bidder to pay shipping (not to exceed $10 and billed separately).

Hand Signed Rock 'N Roll Tribute Cruise T-shirt item
Hand Signed Rock 'N Roll Tribute Cruise T-shirt
$10

Starting bid

Up for bid is a one of a kind HAND SIGNED Rock 'N Roll Tribute Cruise T-shirt (XL) from the Foreign Journey Concert aboard the Norwegian Encore Cruise Ship on 12/1/2025. This is a great keepsake from the band Foreign Journey who is a premier Foreigner and Journey Band and the Rock 'N Roll Tribute Cruise.


Auction available to residents of the USA only. Winning bidder to pay shipping (not to exceed $10 and billed separately).

HH4C Loaded String Backpack item
HH4C Loaded String Backpack
$25

Starting bid

Up for bid is a Loaded String Back Pack perfect for the traveler on the go. It includes, a 20 oz custom insulated tumbler, eye glass cleaning cloths, coasters for your drinks, two HH4C unisex t-shirts (size L) and two custom printed reusable tote bags and maybe more. This is one item you don't want to pass up!


Auction available to residents of the USA only. Winning bidder to pay shipping (not to exceed $10 and billed separately).

Turkey Roasting Pan item
Turkey Roasting Pan
$10

Starting bid

Up for bid is a must have in your kitchen for any family gathering. It is a very versatile baking dish for any need.


Auction available to residents of the USA only. Winning bidder to pay shipping (not to exceed $10 and billed separately).

Electric Warming Tray item
Electric Warming Tray
$10

Starting bid

Up for bid is an Electric Warming Tray. Are you having a party? Having guests over? This is a great item to keep your Hors d' oeuvres at constant serving temperature. With this, there is no need to continually keep warming items or rush to serve. Yes, you too can actually enjoy the gathering without worry.


Auction available to residents of the USA only. Winning bidder to pay shipping (not to exceed $10 and billed separately).

Turkey Roasting Pan #2 item
Turkey Roasting Pan #2
$10

Starting bid

Up for bid is another kitchen "must have". This is a great kitchen baking dish that can be used for so much more than a turkey.


Auction available to residents of the USA only. Winning bidder to pay shipping (not to exceed $10 and billed separately).

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!