Helping Hands for the Disabled of NYC's Memberships

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About the memberships
Valid until July 28, 2027
Membership is open to adults who are significantly disabled. Proof of disability is required.
Members can submit a copy of their Access-A-Ride card, certificate of blindness, or a letter from their doctor.
The annual dues are $20.00.
If you would prefer, you can download a copy of our brochure located at the bottom of the Home page of our website www.hhdnyc.org , request a paper brochure via email [email protected] or by calling our Action Line at (718) 606-9712.
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