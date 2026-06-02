Helping Hands for the Disabled of NYC's Memberships

Membership is open to adults who are significantly disabled. Proof of disability is required.





Members can submit a copy of their Access-A-Ride card, certificate of blindness, or a letter from their doctor.



The annual dues are $20.00.



If you would prefer, you can download a copy of our brochure located at the bottom of the Home page of our website www.hhdnyc.org , request a paper brochure via email [email protected] or by calling our Action Line at (718) 606-9712.