Helping Hands Harvest Benefit Dinner & Auction

About this event
This ticket includes admission to Helping Hands Harvest, a seated dinner, access to live music and social hour, and full participation in the evening’s program, auctions, and fundraising activities supporting Farm Rescue.
This ticket includes admission for two guests to Helping Hands Harvest, a seated dinner, access to live music and social hour, and full participation in the evening’s program, auctions, and fundraising activities supporting Farm Rescue.
This package includes one reserved table (8 seats) for your group along with admission for your guests, seated dinner, and access to live music, social hour, program, and all auctions and fundraising activities supporting Farm Rescue.
This sponsorship includes one reserved table (8 seats) for your group along with admission for your guests, seated dinner, and access to live music, social hour, program, and all auctions and fundraising activities supporting Farm Rescue.
Table sponsors also receive on-site recognition as a supporter of Helping Hands Harvest.
This sponsorship includes 4 event tickets with access to Helping Hands Harvest, a seated dinner, live music and social hour, and full participation in the evening’s program, auctions, and fundraising activities supporting Farm Rescue.
Supporting Sponsors also receive logo placement on event signage and in the event program, along with on-stage and verbal recognition during the event.
This exclusive sponsorship includes one reserved table (8 seats) with admission to Helping Hands Harvest, a seated dinner, live music and social hour, and full participation in the evening’s program, auctions, and fundraising activities supporting Farm Rescue.
The Bar Sponsor also receives signature drink branding, prominent bar signage, and high-traffic visibility throughout the evening as guests gather at the bar area.
This exclusive sponsorship includes one reserved table (8 seats) with admission to Helping Hands Harvest, a seated dinner, live music and social hour, and full participation in the evening’s program, auctions, and fundraising activities supporting Farm Rescue.
The Auction Sponsor also receives branding during the live and silent auctions, along with recognition from the emcee/auctioneer throughout the evening.
This exclusive sponsorship includes one reserved table (8 seats) with admission to Helping Hands Harvest, a seated dinner, live music and social hour, and full participation in the evening’s program, auctions, and fundraising activities supporting Farm Rescue.
The Cocktail Hour Sponsor also receives early event exposure, welcome recognition as guests arrive, and visibility throughout the opening social hour of the evening.
This exclusive sponsorship includes one reserved table (8 seats) with admission to Helping Hands Harvest, a seated dinner, live music and social hour, and full participation in the evening’s program, auctions, and fundraising activities supporting Farm Rescue.
The Dinner Sponsor also receives logo placement on event menus, recognition prior to the meal service, and a featured moment of visibility as dinner is served to the entire room.
This exclusive sponsorship includes two premier tables (16 seats) with admission to Helping Hands Harvest, a seated dinner, live music and social hour, and full participation in the evening’s program, auctions, and fundraising activities supporting Farm Rescue.
The Title Sponsor receives exclusive naming rights integration (“Presented by…”), top logo placement across all event materials, prominent signage and stage recognition, a speaking opportunity during the program, and featured inclusion in all event marketing.
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