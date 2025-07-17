Helping Hands Of Celina - On-line Auction 2025

🔧 Snap-on 1/2” Drive Socket donated by 4-5 Cattle Company

Value: $200





Upgrade your toolbox with this premium Snap-on 1/2-inch drive socket, known for unmatched quality and durability.





Snap-on sockets are specially heat-treated to provide optimal strength for demanding applications, making them a must-have for professionals and serious DIYers alike.





Featuring Snap-on’s Flank Drive® design, this socket moves the contact away from the corners, increasing flat-to-flat grip and delivering up to 20% more turning power — reducing wear and rounding on fasteners.





Whether you're in the garage or on the job site, this tool delivers the performance and reliability Snap-on is known for.





Learn more - https://www.snapon.com/