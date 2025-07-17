Helping Hands Of Celina - On-line Auction 2025

Hosted by
Starting bid
🔧 Snap-on 1/2” Drive Socket donated by 4-5 Cattle Company
Value: $200
Upgrade your toolbox with this premium Snap-on 1/2-inch drive socket, known for unmatched quality and durability.
Snap-on sockets are specially heat-treated to provide optimal strength for demanding applications, making them a must-have for professionals and serious DIYers alike.
Featuring Snap-on’s Flank Drive® design, this socket moves the contact away from the corners, increasing flat-to-flat grip and delivering up to 20% more turning power — reducing wear and rounding on fasteners.
Whether you're in the garage or on the job site, this tool delivers the performance and reliability Snap-on is known for.
Learn more - https://www.snapon.com/
Starting bid
🎉 Cheerleader Birthday Party with CHS Cheerleaders & Bobcat Bennie! 🎉
Value: $150 | Duration: 90 minutes
Make your child’s birthday one to remember with a high-energy cheer party featuring 6 Celina High School Cheerleaders and a special visit from Bobcat Bennie!
Your birthday star and their friends will:
📣 Learn fun cheers from real CHS cheerleaders
🤸♀️ Try out basic stunting (with safety in mind!)
🎲 Play cheer-themed games
🎂 Celebrate in true Bobcat style!
This 90-minute party is perfect for any young cheer fan who wants to feel like part of the squad!
Starting bid
💆♀️ $250 Gift Card to C3 Aesthetics & Wellness
Value: $250 | Use for Any Service!
Treat yourself or someone you love to a self-care experience at C3 Aesthetics & Wellness in Celina, TX!
This $250 gift card can be used toward any service they offer – from facials and injectables to IV therapy, hormone wellness, and more. With such a wide variety of options, you’ll have fun picking something new to try or sticking with a favorite treatment you already love.
✨ Explore all available services at c3aesthetics.com/services
Whether you’re refreshing your skin, boosting your energy, or just indulging in a little "me time," C3 has you covered.
Starting bid
🏈 “Coach for a Day” – Bobcats Football Experience
Ever wondered what it’s like to be part of a state championship football team on game day? Now’s your chance!
Bid for your child to go behind the scenes with the legendary Bobcats Football Team and experience a day they’ll never forget.
This exclusive experience includes:
Afterward, your child can cheer on the Bobcats from the stands, now as part of the extended Bobcats family.
*Locker room access is dependent on age and appropriateness at the discretion of the coaching staff.
**Victory Line participation is limited to the initial pre-game run-through.
Starting bid
Got someone in the family who needs BRACES? 😁
Here’s your chance to save $1,500 on a full set of braces, thanks to Dr. Hemphill Orthodontics!
Dr. Hemphill is known for creating confident smiles with expert care — and now you can get the treatment your family needs at a major discount.
📌 Details:
This is the perfect opportunity to invest in a healthy, beautiful smile — at a price that’ll make you smile too!
Learn more - https://hemphillorthodontics.com/
Starting bid
Who has a student at Moore Middle School??
Students LOVE Principal Ginn — and now your student can see what it’s like to walk in her shoes for a day! 👟👩🏫
This is a one-of-a-kind chance to shadow the principal, learn what it takes to lead a school, and spend the day having fun with one of Moore’s most loved leaders.
Your student will get a behind-the-scenes look at school leadership — and they’ll have a blast doing it!
🎉 Trust us — they’ll thank you for this one!
Starting bid
In the market for new flooring? 🏡
Then this is the opportunity you’ve been waiting for!
Goodwyn Flooring Company has been delivering exceptional flooring solutions for over 30 years. From luxurious hardwood to carpet, tile, and engineered wood, they offer top-quality products and expert craftsmanship. Their installers? Simply the best of the best.
✨ Whether you're renovating a room or building your dream home, Goodwyn Flooring is the name you can trust.
🔹 Must bring certificate to your showroom appointment
🔹 Certificate expires 1 year from date of winning
🔹 Winner will be provided with the contact information for the designated sales representative (included on the certificate)
https://www.goodwynflooringco.com/
Starting bid
Have you met Dr. Tom Maglisceau, our CISD Superintendent?
Here’s a once-in-a-school-year opportunity!
Your child and their entire class will enjoy a pizza party and extended recess — all while hanging out with Dr. Tom himself! 🍕🎉
It’s not every day you get to have lunch with the superintendent, enjoy extra playtime, and skip heading straight back to class.
Trust us — your child will love this!
Starting bid
Ready for Your Athlete to Level Up? 🤸♀️⭐
Take your student’s tumbling skills to the next level with Scott Rosen, a seasoned coach with over 25 years of experience in competitive gymnastics and cheerleading.
Scott is known for his focus on technique, safety, and performance — he coaches out of Pro Spirit Gym in McKinney, TX.
📣 What’s Included:
Private lessons are one of the fastest ways to see progress — and with a coach of this caliber, your student will build skills and confidence in no time.
🟠 Not currently enrolled at Pro Spirit? No problem!
Just a small enrollment fee is required to get started.
Starting bid
🏈 Cheer On the State Champs – In Comfy Reserved Seats!
Celina Bobcats vs. Community | Senior Night |
Oct. 31 at 7:30 PM
Location: Celina, TX | Value: Priceless
Get ready for Friday Night Lights – Bobcat style!
This package includes (6) reserved front-row seats in the reserved section for the Celina vs. Community home game on Senior Night — October 31 at 7:30 PM.
🎟️ These premium seats come with backs and armrests for extra comfort and a prime view — the perfect way to enjoy the game and cheer on the defending state champs, the Celina Bobcats!
Don't miss this unforgettable night of football, school spirit, and celebrating our amazing seniors!
Starting bid
🕯️ Rustic Glow Candle & Gift Basket
Value: $250
Bring warmth, charm, and incredible scent into your home with this beautifully curated Rustic Glow Candle Co basket!
This set features a variety of handmade candles in two different sizes, each with a unique scent that will make your home smell amazing. The candles also include a custom logo sample, giving you a glimpse of what Rustic Glow can do for your business or brand!
🎁 Also included:
Whether you keep them for yourself or give them as thoughtful gifts, these candles are sure to impress.
Learn more @ www.rusticglowcandleco.com
Starting bid
💆♀️ 1-Hour Massage at A Country Girl’s Retreat
Value: Relaxation | Expires 6 months from date of winning
Escape the stress of everyday life with a 1-hour massage at A Country Girl’s Retreat, where Wanda works her magic!
Whether you need deep relief for stubborn knots or just want to relax and unwind, Wanda customizes your session to leave you feeling refreshed, restored, and ready to rebook.
Her peaceful country location sets the tone the moment you arrive — a serene escape that begins before you even walk in the door.
📌 Must mention certificate when booking
📌 Bring certificate to your appointment
📌 Valid for 6 months from date of winning
Treat yourself or gift this to someone who could use a little R&R!
Starting bid
🪳 1-Year Quarterly Pest Control Service – R&R Pest Control
Value: $600
Keep your home protected all year with this 1-year quarterly pest control package from R&R Pest Control — trusted, local, and no contract required!
Includes four scheduled treatments (one per quarter) to help keep bugs and pests away, using safe and effective methods backed by excellent service.
Perfect for any homeowner looking for year-round peace of mind!
📌 No contract required
📌 Must mention this certificate at time of booking
📌 Gift certificate must be presented to the owner to begin services
📌 Must begin booking within 6 months of winning
Learn more - https://rrpestcontrol.com/
Starting bid
My name is Shelley Loving and I am a certified Nutrition Chef, Author, and Speaker who has been teaching healthy, anti-inflammatory cooking since 2018. I specialize in real-food meals that are simple, delicious and designed for real life.
My passion is helping others go from kitchen dread to creating simple and healthy recipes that taste delicious.
Through challenging life experiences and life-threatening health scares, I’ve learned just how powerful food is in shaping our lives—from the way we think and feel to how we look and act.
This cookbook is unique. It’s more than just a book full of recipes. It’s more like healthy recipes mixed with love and space for you to grow in your own kitchen. In these pages you will find:
All of my recipes are gluten and dairy-free. No dairy. No gluten. No white refined sugar. BUT, I promise, my recipes do not lack flavor!
If you are not local, we will ship the book for an additional $5.00.
Starting bid
🍬 Hey Sugar! Candy Basket
Value: $40
Treat your sweet tooth with a basket full of joy from Hey Sugar!, everyone’s favorite candy store on the square!
This colorful and delicious basket includes a variety of classic and fun treats, such as:
🍫 Reese’s Pieces
🍬 Carly Crew Tart Candy
🍭 Suckers & Rock Candy
🌈 Starburst
🥨 Yogurt Pretzels
🍊 Orange Sodas
...and more sweet surprises!
Perfect for gifting, sharing, or keeping all to yourself — because their gift baskets are loved by kids and kids at heart!
Explore more at heysugarcandy.com
Starting bid
📚 Dinner Tonight Cookbook & Ranch Dressing – Donated by Annie Jack
Value: A delicious win for busy moms!
Annie Jack, the beloved boutique located on the Celina Square, donated this thoughtful gift — perfect for moms on the go! Known for their unique clothing, fun home décor, and cozy coffee bar, Annie Jack hand-selected this bundle featuring:
🍽️ Dinner Tonight Cookbook by Alex Snodgrass,
🥗 A bottle of her classic ranch dressing
Alex Snodgrass, New York Times bestselling author of The Comfortable Kitchen, is known for her “cleaned-up” weeknight comfort food. Her newest cookbook, Dinner Tonight, is filled with easy, flavorful meals designed to make healthy eating both accessible and stress-free — no matter how hectic your week gets.
Whether you're a seasoned home chef or just trying to get dinner on the table, this duo is a game-changer for family mealtime!
🛍️ Explore more at anniejackboutique.com
Starting bid
🧰 Hobart Auto-Darkening Welding Helmet
Donated by: Tractor Supply – Celina, TX
Value: $60.00
Perfect for the home or hobbyist welder, this Hobart Pillar Auto-Darkening Welding Helmet combines comfort, durability, and dependable protection.
🔧 Features include:
⚠️ Note: Not recommended for DC TIG welding below 20 amps
This helmet is a must-have for any DIY welder or weekend metalworker. High quality, trusted brand, and donated by your local Tractor Supply in Celina!
Starting bid
🧰 JobSmart Welding Helmet with Flip Front Lens
Donated by: Tractor Supply – Celina, TX
Value: $30.00
Protect your face and eyes while welding with this JobSmart Welding Helmet, designed for both safety and convenience. Featuring a flip-up front, this helmet allows for easy visibility during prep and cleanup — no need to remove the helmet between tasks.
🔧 Key Features:
Whether you’re a hobbyist or DIY welder, this helmet offers the protection and ease of use you need — proudly donated by Tractor Supply in Celina!
Starting bid
🍽️ Chef Joey’s Private 3-Course Dinner for 4 guest.
Value: $350 | Expires 60 days after auction ends | Blackout dates apply
You and three lucky guests will be spoiled with an unforgettable evening hosted by Chef Joey!
✨ Includes:
• Chef-curated 3-course dinner (chef’s choice)
• 1 alcoholic beverage per person
• Incredible food, fun atmosphere, and a one-of-a-kind dining experience
Perfect for a special celebration or a unique night with friends!
📅 Must be scheduled within 60 days of auction close. Blackout dates apply; subject to availability.
Starting bid
Adventure Awaits – Los Establos Boutique Resort, Panama
Value: $4,350 (Up to $1,450 per room, based on season)
Experience the perfect mix of relaxation and adventure with a 7–10 night stay at the stunning Los Establos Boutique Resort in Boquete, Panama.
Nestled in the lush highlands, this family-friendly (ages 8+) and adults-welcoming resort offers breathtaking views, luxurious accommodations, and unforgettable daily experiences.
Your stay includes accommodations for up to 3 rooms (double occupancy)—perfect for couples, families, or groups of friends looking to explore one of Panama’s most scenic regions.
What’s Included:
🌿 Luxurious accommodations in the scenic Boquete Valley
🍽️ 3 gourmet meals daily, beverages by the glass (including alcohol), coffee & snacks
🌄 Your choice of one adventure per day (excluding arrival/departure days):
Important Details:
This is your chance to immerse yourself in the natural beauty and vibrant culture of Panama—whether you're seeking adrenaline-filled adventures or quiet moments with a view.
Discover why Los Establos is one of Central America’s hidden gems.
Starting bid
Escape to Paradise – The Club Barbados Resort & Spa (Adults Resort Only)
Value: $3,225 (Up to $1,075 per room, based on season)
Treat yourself to a luxurious Caribbean getaway with a 7–10 night stay at The Club Barbados Resort & Spa—an adults-only, all-inclusive resort located on the exclusive west coast of Barbados.
Your package includes one-bedroom suite accommodations for up to 3 rooms (double occupancy)—perfect for a couples' retreat or a relaxing friends' escape!
Resort Highlights:
🌴 Adults-Only, All-Inclusive Resort
🍽️ Includes All Dining & Beverages
🏖️ Beachfront Access, Water Sports, and On-Site Activities
💆♀️ Spa Services and More Available On-Site
Additional Details:
Whether you're soaking up the sun on the beach, enjoying gourmet meals, or unwinding with a cocktail in hand, this is your chance to experience a truly unforgettable tropical escape.
Airfare and transportation not included.
Starting bid
Luxury Escape to Hammock Cove Antigua – Adults Only
Value: Up to $5,700 (Up to $1,900 per villa, depending on season)
Indulge in pure luxury with a 7–10 night stay at the award-winning Hammock Cove Antigua, an adults-only, all-inclusive Caribbean resort perched along the turquoise waters of the island’s northeast coast.
This incredible experience includes Waterview Villa accommodations for up to 3 villas (double occupancy)—perfect for a romantic retreat, friends getaway, or couples’ group vacation.
What’s Included:
🌊 Elegant Waterview Villa accommodations
🍽️ All meals, snacks, and premium beverages
🏖️ Access to resort amenities and curated activities
Additional Details:
Set in a serene and private cove, Hammock Cove is the epitome of five-star Caribbean elegance. From fine dining and infinity pools to oceanfront tranquility and personalized service, this is an adults-only escape you’ll never forget.
Treat yourself—or someone special—to the ultimate island getaway!
Starting bid
🖋️ Family Will Package – Complete Estate Planning
Value: $825 (Individual) / $1,400 (Couple)
Give yourself and your loved ones the peace of mind that comes with a complete estate plan. This comprehensive Family Will Package is designed to protect your family, your wishes, and your legacy.
📄 Package Includes:
• Initial Legal Consultation
• Last Will & Testament (individual or couple)
• Trust Protection for Minor Children
• Appointment of Guardian(s) for Minor Children
• Declaration of Guardian in Case of Incapacity
• Health Care Power of Attorney + HIPAA Release
• Statutory Durable Power of Attorney
• Living Will (Advance Directive)
• Signing Ceremony with Witnesses
• Notary Services Included
• Full Estate Planning Overview
• "Peace of Mind" Meeting for Loved Ones
This package ensures that your family is cared for and your wishes are clearly documented—all handled by trusted legal professionals.
📌 Perfect for individuals or couples with children or those wanting to proactively plan for the future.
📆 To be scheduled with provider; expires 60 days after auction closes.
Attorney:
Eddie Cawlfield Attorney-at-Law 129 N. Ohio St. Celina, Texas 75009 972.382.5400 | [email protected]
Starting bid
Popsicles & Play with Mrs. Aune!
Value: Priceless
Location: Bothwell Elementary – Celina, TX
Give your child and their entire class a sweet reason to celebrate! The winning student will earn a popsicle party and extra recess time for their whole class—plus enjoy the fun alongside their amazing principal, Mrs. Aune at Bothwell Elementary!
This special experience will take place during the 2025–2026 school year, and the student must be enrolled at Bothwell Elementary to participate.
It’s a memory-making experience full of smiles, sunshine, and celebration!
Because what’s better than popsicles, playtime, and your principal?
Starting bid
Ice Cream & Recess with Mrs. Phelps!
Value: Priceless
Location: O'Dell Elementary – Celina, TX
Treat your student and their entire class to an unforgettable reward! The winning bidder will earn a class-wide ice cream party and extra recess time, all hosted by the wonderful Mrs. Phelps at O'Dell Elementary.
This special experience will take place during the 2025–2026 school year, and the student must be enrolled at O'Dell Elementary to participate.
Ice cream, extra play, and time with their principal? A sweet day they’ll always remember!
Starting bid
Principal for a Day with Mrs. Hawkins!
Value: Priceless
Location: Lykins Elementary – Celina, TX
Give your student a unique opportunity to see what it’s like to lead the school alongside the wonderful Mrs. Hawkins!
As Principal for a Day, your child will help with special tasks, visit classrooms, and experience the fun (and responsibility!) of being in charge—Lykins-style.
This experience will take place during the 2025–2026 school year, and the student must be enrolled at Lykins Elementary to participate.
A fun-filled, confidence-boosting day they won’t forget!
Starting bid
Willow House Boutique Gift Card + Signature Volcano Candle 🛍️🕯️
Total Value: $184
Treat yourself or someone you love with this fabulous package from Willow House Boutique!
This stylish auction item includes:
Whether you're shopping for fashion, shoes, or just a little self-care, this bundle brings boutique luxury right to your door.
Bid now and bring home the perfect mix of style and scent! 💖🛒
Starting bid
Tie-Dye Party with Principal Norris! 🎨👕
Value: Priceless
Get ready for some colorful fun! Your student and 4 friends will win the chance to have an exclusive tie-dye party with Mrs. Norris, Principal of Martin Elementary!
This one-of-a-kind experience includes:
Whether they love arts and crafts or just want to hang out with their principal in a fun and creative way, this is the ultimate prize for any Martin Bobcat!
Don’t miss your chance to bid on this colorful experience – it’s going to be a blast! 🌈
Starting bid
Administrator for a Day with Mrs. Middleton! 👩🏫⭐
Vasquez Elementary Exclusive Experience
Value: Priceless
Does your student dream of being the boss for a day? Now’s their chance! The winning student will step into the shoes of Mrs. Middleton, Principal of Vasquez Elementary, and become Administrator for a Day!
This unforgettable VIP experience includes:
Your child will feel like a true leader while getting a behind-the-scenes look at how the school runs — all while having fun and making lasting memories.
Bid now for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity your student will never forget! 🎓📣
Starting bid
Granny’s Bakery Gift Card 🍰❤️
Because every bite should feel like a warm hug from Granny!
Value: $50.00
Located in the heart of Celina, Granny’s Bakery is known for its homemade treats, nostalgic flavors, and warm Southern charm. Whether you're craving cookies, cupcakes, or a custom cake, every bite is made with love.
This item includes a gift card for $50.00 to spend on anything your sweet tooth desires!
Perfect for a special occasion or just because — you’ll be supporting a beloved local bakery and enjoying goodies that taste just like Granny used to make.
Bid now and treat yourself (or someone else) to something sweet from Granny’s Bakery! 🧁💕
Starting bid
🌟 Southfork Ranch – Experience the World’s Most Famous Ranch! 🌟
Value: $2,800
Step into TV history and live like a true Ewing for the night! This once-in-a-lifetime experience at the legendary Southfork Ranch lets you sleep inside the iconic Ewing Mansion and enjoy VIP treatment from start to finish.
Sip champagne and savor hors d’oeuvres on arrival, take a private tour of the mansion and ranch, then indulge in J.R.’s VIP steak dinner. End the evening with late-night snacks, enjoy Dallas DVDs at your leisure, and wake up to breakfast by the pool. You’ll even take home an official Southfork souvenir to remember your stay!
Package includes:
📍 Location: 3700 Hogge Road, Parker, TX
⏳ Expires: August 5, 2026
🎁 Donated by: Centurion American
Don’t miss your chance to live the legend—bid now for an unforgettable night worthy of a primetime drama!
Starting bid
Donated by: Sylvan Learning Center – Celina
Value: $49.00
Wondering where your child truly shines or where they might need a little extra support in school? This Sylvan Insight Assessment is the first step toward academic confidence and success!
✔️ A comprehensive evaluation in reading, writing, and math
✔️ A computer-adaptive skills assessment that pinpoints your child’s exact strengths and areas for growth
✔️ Insight into your child’s attitudes, learning habits, and approach to school
✔️ A personalized strategy session with the Sylvan team to map out a customized success plan
Whether you're looking to boost confidence, improve grades, or get ahead, this assessment provides the clarity and direction to get started.
🖱️ Learn more: Sylvan Learning Center – Celina
Bid today and take the first step toward unlocking your child’s full academic potential!
Starting bid
Black Willow Boutique Gift Set –
$90 Value
Treat yourself or someone special with this beautifully curated gift set from Black Willow Boutique. This collection combines style, comfort, and a touch of inspiration:
Whether it’s for you or a thoughtful gift for someone else, this set brings boutique charm right to your doorstep.
Don’t miss this chance to take home a little piece of Black Willow elegance!
