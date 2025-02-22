Helping Hearts Founding Members

- Same benefits as Champion - 5 year membership to The Nook Club - Verbal recognition at the Grand Opening Ceremony - Invitation to Founders Banquet - 50% discounted entry to annual gala - Name printed on wall plaque in every physical location including all subsidiaries - Free advertising space in newsletter (If applicable)

- Same benefits as Champion - 5 year membership to The Nook Club - Verbal recognition at the Grand Opening Ceremony - Invitation to Founders Banquet - 50% discounted entry to annual gala - Name printed on wall plaque in every physical location including all subsidiaries - Free advertising space in newsletter (If applicable)

More details...