Helping Hearts Outreach, Inc.

Helping Hearts Outreach, Inc.

Helping Hearts Founding Members

Founding Supporter
$25

No expiration

- Monthly Newsletter Subscription - Exclusive Digital Wallpaper and social media badge - Social media shout out
Founding Advocate
$250

No expiration

- Same benefits as Supporter - Printed certificate - Name printed in program for Grand Opening Ceremony
Founding Champion
$500

No expiration

- Same benefits as Advocate - Name listed on website’s Mission Supporters’ page - Member exclusive webinar/seminar invitations - 2 year membership to The Nook Club (Bookstore’s Membership Rewards Program)
Founding Partner
$1,000

No expiration

- Same benefits as Champion - 5 year membership to The Nook Club - Verbal recognition at the Grand Opening Ceremony - Invitation to Founders Banquet - 50% discounted entry to annual gala - Name printed on wall plaque in every physical location including all subsidiaries - Free advertising space in newsletter (If applicable)
Founding Visionary
$2,500

No expiration

Founding Legacy Investor
$10,000

No expiration

- Same benefits as Visionary - 50% store discount - Comprehensive Annual Impact Report - All expenses paid invitation to Founder’s Retreat - Invitation to all board meetings - Featurestoryonwebsite
