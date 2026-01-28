Helping Hearts's Zumwalt Prairie Reserve LOP 2026 Buck Tag Raffle

Must be 18 or older to purchase.

LOP tags do not provide exclusive hunting access. Multiple hunters may be present during the same season.

Each LOP tag holder is entitled to a three-day guided hunt on the Zumwalt Prairie Preserve.

Each hunter will be assigned an individual guide contracted by The Nature Conservancy (TNC). Hunters must be accompanied by their assigned guide at all times while on the Preserve.

Hunters are responsible for obtaining and paying for their required hunting license, tag fee, and any guide gratuity, if they choose to provide one.

Hunters may bring up to two guests during their hunt.

Lodging may be provided in TNC residential facilities on the Zumwalt Prairie Preserve for the hunter, guide, and up to two guests at no cost to the hunter.

The Preserve includes steep and rugged terrain and may be physically challenging.

Vehicle use is limited to established roads only. Harvested animals must be packed out to an established road. Some established private roads exist within the Preserve.