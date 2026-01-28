Helping Hearts

Hosted by

Helping Hearts

About this raffle

Helping Hearts's Zumwalt Prairie Reserve LOP 2026 Buck Tag Raffle

One chance of winning
$50
  • Must be 18 or older to purchase.
  • LOP tags do not provide exclusive hunting access. Multiple hunters may be present during the same season.
  • Each LOP tag holder is entitled to a three-day guided hunt on the Zumwalt Prairie Preserve.
  • Each hunter will be assigned an individual guide contracted by The Nature Conservancy (TNC). Hunters must be accompanied by their assigned guide at all times while on the Preserve.
  • Hunters are responsible for obtaining and paying for their required hunting license, tag fee, and any guide gratuity, if they choose to provide one.
  • Hunters may bring up to two guests during their hunt.
  • Lodging may be provided in TNC residential facilities on the Zumwalt Prairie Preserve for the hunter, guide, and up to two guests at no cost to the hunter.
  • The Preserve includes steep and rugged terrain and may be physically challenging.
  • Vehicle use is limited to established roads only. Harvested animals must be packed out to an established road. Some established private roads exist within the Preserve.
  • If selected as a winner, all required conditions and arrangements associated with the LOP hunt must be acknowledged and your full name, date of birth, phone number, and ODFW hunter/angler ID number must be provided to Helping Hearts by April 5, 2026.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!