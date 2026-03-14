Helping Homeless Vets and Pets's Silent Auction

Escape to a five-day, four-night luxury golf getaway, at our exclusive upscale lodge in New Zealand’s stunning Marlborough region.

What’s Included • Three days of golf at Marlborough and Kaikoura courses, with green fees, club hire, and gourmet lunches. • Four nights of luxury accommodation. • Daily gourmet meals, including continental breakfasts, dinners, cocktails, wine, and beer. • Transfers to and from Blenheim airport. What’s Not Included • Airfare to and from New Zealand. • Pre- or post-trip accommodation or upgrades. • Gratuities or personal/medical insurance. Booking This trip is valid for 2026 or 2027. To secure your reservation, you must book your vacation within three months. Vacation must be taken between September 1st through December 20th or January 10th through February 10th. These dates are Spring in New Zealand.





Reservations: Rick Kennerknecht Charity Vacations (970) 852-1708 [email protected]





Lodge Contact Information: Avon Valley Lodge 715 Avon Valley Road R D 6 Blenheim 7276 New Zealand





Carrie Anderson Client Experience Manager [email protected]