Helping Houston Silent Auction 3

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Starting bid
A guided fly fishing streamer trip with the owner of Flying Soho, Jason McReynolds. $695 Value
Starting bid
Brand New 9ft 3wt custom rod wrapped by Hellbender Outfitters. "Helping Houston" inscribed on blank. $400 Value
Starting bid
Box of flies tied by local guide Logun Shell for the South Holston and Watauga Rivers and nearby mountain streams $210 Value
Starting bid
9ft 5wt Sage Accel Rod $550 Value
Starting bid
Gently used Fishpond Yellowstone Wader Duffel $60 Value
Starting bid
Assortment of nymphs and streamers. Perfect for any freestone outing! $120 Value
Starting bid
12 streamers tied by Christy McReynolds of Flying SoHo in a new large Cliff's box $100 value
Starting bid
Core assortment of colors of one of the best streamers for this area. Locally tied and ready to fish. $90 Value
Starting bid
3 gently used but highly recommended fly fishing books: Saltwater Fly Patterns by Lefty Kreh, Carp on the Fly: A Flyfishing Guide by Barry Reynolds, Brad Befus, and John Berryman, and Float-Fishing Strategies by Neale Streeks. $60 Value
Starting bid
3 essentially new Magellan Outdoors rectangular sleeping bags rated down to 45 degrees. $45 Value
Starting bid
Gorgeous hand-painted wooden brown trout wall hanging by Amanda Graham of Love Graham Vintage. $200 Value
Starting bid
Pair of Craft Fur Game Changers tied by John Leraas of Tailwaters Fly Company with small streamer box. Changers tied with Chocklett Factory Shanks and Support Discs. $100 Value
Starting bid
Assortment of 58 dry flies in Umpqua Box. Flies to cover tailwaters and mountain streams! Retail Value: $225
Starting bid
Set of 4 Drunk & Disorderly Streamers tied by Paco Eby. Great pattern; awesome ties. Retail Value: $80
Starting bid
Assortment of 6 Musky Flies tied by Paco Eby. Retail Value: $180 (or significantly more...)
Starting bid
Assortment of 17 traditional wet flies - perfect for swinging. Retail Value: $60
Starting bid
Like new 9ft 10wt TFO Pro II (4 piece). Perfect for those striper... Retail Value: $210.
Starting bid
12 Streamers tied by Christy McReynolds of Flying Soho in Catch Fly Box (2 of each fly pictured... double sided fly box). Retail Value: $70.
Starting bid
8ft 2inch, 7 piece Hardy Smuggler 6wt. Really beautiful rod in a leather tube measuring just shy of 17" in length. Perfect for travel or keeping in your car "just in case". Retail: ~$550
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