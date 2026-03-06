Hosted by

Barns At Blue Mountain

About this event

Helping Houston Silent Auction 3

Pick-up location

4183 Bluff City Hwy, Bluff City, TN 37618, USA

Guided Flyfishing Trip with Flying Soho item
Guided Flyfishing Trip with Flying Soho
$200

Starting bid

A guided fly fishing streamer trip with the owner of Flying Soho, Jason McReynolds. $695 Value


https://www.flyingsoho.com/

9ft 3wt Custom "Helping Houston" Rod item
9ft 3wt Custom "Helping Houston" Rod
$100

Starting bid

Brand New 9ft 3wt custom rod wrapped by Hellbender Outfitters. "Helping Houston" inscribed on blank. $400 Value

Flies for the Local Tailwaters & Mountain Streams item
Flies for the Local Tailwaters & Mountain Streams
$85

Starting bid

Box of flies tied by local guide Logun Shell for the South Holston and Watauga Rivers and nearby mountain streams $210 Value

9ft 5wt Sage Accel Rod item
9ft 5wt Sage Accel Rod
$220

Starting bid

9ft 5wt Sage Accel Rod $550 Value

  • Medium-Fast action
  • Rosewood insert with Stealth Black anodized aluminum up-locking reel seat
  • Snub-nose
  • half-wells cork handle
Fishpond Yellowstone Wader Duffel item
Fishpond Yellowstone Wader Duffel
$25

Starting bid

Gently used Fishpond Yellowstone Wader Duffel $60 Value

Freestone Fly Assortment item
Freestone Fly Assortment
$40

Starting bid

Assortment of nymphs and streamers. Perfect for any freestone outing! $120 Value

12 Streamers Tied by Christy McReynolds item
12 Streamers Tied by Christy McReynolds
$40

Starting bid

12 streamers tied by Christy McReynolds of Flying SoHo in a new large Cliff's box $100 value

Peanut Envy Assortment (11 flies) item
Peanut Envy Assortment (11 flies)
$35

Starting bid

Core assortment of colors of one of the best streamers for this area. Locally tied and ready to fish. $90 Value

Fly Fishing Book Assortment item
Fly Fishing Book Assortment
$20

Starting bid

3 gently used but highly recommended fly fishing books: Saltwater Fly Patterns by Lefty Kreh, Carp on the Fly: A Flyfishing Guide by Barry Reynolds, Brad Befus, and John Berryman, and Float-Fishing Strategies by Neale Streeks. $60 Value

3 Magellan Outdoors Sleeping Bags item
3 Magellan Outdoors Sleeping Bags item
3 Magellan Outdoors Sleeping Bags
$10

Starting bid

3 essentially new Magellan Outdoors rectangular sleeping bags rated down to 45 degrees. $45 Value

Wooden Brown Trout Wall Hanging item
Wooden Brown Trout Wall Hanging item
Wooden Brown Trout Wall Hanging
$50

Starting bid

Gorgeous hand-painted wooden brown trout wall hanging by Amanda Graham of Love Graham Vintage. $200 Value

Craft Fur Game Changers item
Craft Fur Game Changers
$50

Starting bid

Pair of Craft Fur Game Changers tied by John Leraas of Tailwaters Fly Company with small streamer box. Changers tied with Chocklett Factory Shanks and Support Discs. $100 Value

Dry Fly Assortment item
Dry Fly Assortment
$60

Starting bid

Assortment of 58 dry flies in Umpqua Box. Flies to cover tailwaters and mountain streams! Retail Value: $225

Set of 4 Drunk & Disorderly Streamers item
Set of 4 Drunk & Disorderly Streamers
$35

Starting bid

Set of 4 Drunk & Disorderly Streamers tied by Paco Eby. Great pattern; awesome ties. Retail Value: $80

Musky Fly Assortment (6 Flies) item
Musky Fly Assortment (6 Flies) item
Musky Fly Assortment (6 Flies) item
Musky Fly Assortment (6 Flies)
$50

Starting bid

Assortment of 6 Musky Flies tied by Paco Eby. Retail Value: $180 (or significantly more...)

Assortment of Traditional Wet Flies item
Assortment of Traditional Wet Flies
$20

Starting bid

Assortment of 17 traditional wet flies - perfect for swinging. Retail Value: $60

TFO Pro II item
TFO Pro II
$100

Starting bid

Like new 9ft 10wt TFO Pro II (4 piece). Perfect for those striper... Retail Value: $210.

Streamer Assortment by Flying Soho item
Streamer Assortment by Flying Soho
$30

Starting bid

12 Streamers tied by Christy McReynolds of Flying Soho in Catch Fly Box (2 of each fly pictured... double sided fly box). Retail Value: $70.

Hardy Smuggler 8'2" 6wt (7pc) item
Hardy Smuggler 8'2" 6wt (7pc)
$150

Starting bid

8ft 2inch, 7 piece Hardy Smuggler 6wt. Really beautiful rod in a leather tube measuring just shy of 17" in length. Perfect for travel or keeping in your car "just in case". Retail: ~$550

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