Helping Others Overcome Deprivation's Silent Auction

Galley Bay Resort & Spa in Antigua. 7-10 nights all-inclusive. Airfare and room tax are not included with package.
Hammock Cove in Antigua. 7-10 nights all-inclusive. Airfare and room tax are not included with package.
The Verandah in Antigua. 7-10 nights all-inclusive. Airfare and room tax are not included with package.
Pineapple Beach Club in Antigua. 7-10 nights all-inclusive. Airfare and room tax are not included with package.
St James Club in Antigua. 7-10 nights all-inclusive. Airfare and room tax are not included with package.
Los Establos in Panama. 7-10 nights all-inclusive. Airfare and room tax are not included with package.
The Club in Barbados. 7-10 nights all-inclusive. Airfare and room tax are not included with package.
